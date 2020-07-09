THURSDAY (9th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Murrysville at Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Nakles vs. St. Joe’s Club, 5:30 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. Cooperstown Vets, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Rockies vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY (10th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Hempfield East at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Bushy Run at Yough, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Bardine’s vs. F.O. Eagles, 5:30 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. Frontier Club, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Phillies vs. Tigers, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY (11th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Murrysville at Young Township, 1 and 3 p.m.
Hempfield East at Bushy Run, 1 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Nakles vs. Derry Ukes, 10 a.m.
Cooperstown Vets vs. Heat Siphon, 1 p.m.
VFW vs. St. Joe’s Club, 4 p.m.
Frontier Club vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers
55-older (Senior Division)
Hartman-Graziano vs. Latrobe Legion (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.
McCabe vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.
Blue Sky vs. Senuta (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY (12th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Mount Pleasant at Hempfield East, 1 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
St. Joe’s Club vs. Cooperstown Vets, 1 p.m.
Frontier Club vs. Heat Siphon, 4 p.m.
Nakles vs. St. Anthony, 7 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Tigers vs. Yankees, 4 p.m.
Pirates vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.
MONDAY (13th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Latrobe at West Hempfield (Lint Field), 6 p.m.
Yough at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
St. Joe’s Club vs. Derry Ukes, 5:30 p.m.
VFW vs. Nakles, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Rockies vs. Phillies, 7:45 p.m.
