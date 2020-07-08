WEDNESDAY (8th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Latrobe at Bushy Run (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.

Derry at Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant HS), 6 p.m.

West Hempfield at Young Township, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

St. Anthony vs. F.O. Eagles, 5:30 p.m.

St. Joe’s Club vs. Heat Siphon, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Red Sox vs. Tigers, 7:45 p.m.

THURSDAY (9th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Murrysville at Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Nakles vs. St. Joe’s Club, 5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Cooperstown Vets, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Rockies vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY (10TH)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Hempfield East at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Bushy Run at Yough, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Bardine’s vs. F.O. Eagles, 5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Frontier Club, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Phillies vs. Tigers, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY (11th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Murrysville at Young Township, 1 and 3 p.m.

Hempfield East at Bushy Run, 1 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Nakles vs. Derry Ukes, 10 a.m.

Cooperstown Vets vs. Heat Siphon, 1 p.m.

VFW vs. St. Joe’s Club, 4 p.m.

Frontier Club vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers

55-older (Senior Division)

Hartman-Graziano vs. Latrobe Legion (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.

McCabe vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.

Blue Sky vs. Senuta (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY (12th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Mount Pleasant at Hempfield East, 1 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

St. Joe’s Club vs. Cooperstown Vets, 1 p.m.

Frontier Club vs. Heat Siphon, 4 p.m.

Nakles vs. St. Anthony, 7 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Tigers vs. Yankees, 4 p.m.

Pirates vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.

