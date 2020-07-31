FRIDAY (31ST)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 5 Yough at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener Field), 5:30 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rockies, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY (1ST)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 1 Latrobe at No. 5 Yough, (Sutersville Ball Field), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 2 Murrysville, doubleheader (Haymaker Park), 11 a.m.

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Game 2, 8 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers

55-older Senior Division

Wellington vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.

Blue Sky vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.

McCabe vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY (2ND)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 5 Yough at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener Field), (if necessary), 1 p.m.

No. 2 Murrysville at No. 3 Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), (if necessary), 1 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Championship, Game 1, 7 p.m.

