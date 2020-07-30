THURSDAY (30TH)
Rec Baseball
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Rockies vs. Phillies, 5:30 p.m.
Red Sox vs. Pirates, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY (31ST)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball Playoffs
No. 5 Yough at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener Field), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 2 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), Time, Date, Location TBD
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Tigers vs. Red Sox, 5:30 p.m.
Yankees vs. Rockies, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY (1ST)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball Playoffs
No. 1 Latrobe at No. 5 Yough, (Sutersville Ball Field), 1 p.m.
No. 2 Murrysville at No. 3 Bushy Run, (Sunrise Elementary) Time, Date, Location TBD
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Game 2, 8 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers
55-older Senior Division
Wellington vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.
Blue Sky vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.
McCabe vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY (2ND)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
No. 5 Yough at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener Field), (if necessary), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 2 Murrysville, (Haymaker Park), (if necessary), Time, Date, Location TBD
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Championship, Game 1, 7 p.m.
