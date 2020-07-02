THURSDAY (2ND)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Hempfield East at Yough, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Cooperstown Vets vs. Frontier Club, 5:30 p.m.
Derry Ukes vs. St. Joe’s Club, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Phillies vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY (3RD)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Derry at Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), 6 p.m.
Murrysville at West Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
VFW vs. Derry Ukes, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown Vets vs. St. Anthony, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Pirates vs. Rockies, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY (4TH)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Derry at Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 1 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Nakles vs. Heat Siphon, 1 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. St. Joe’s Club, 4 p.m.
Derry Ukes vs. Bardine’s, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY (5TH)
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
F.O. Eagles vs. Heat Siphon, 1 p.m.
Bardine’s vs. Nakles, 4 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Rockies vs. Phillies, 4 p.m.
Tigers vs. Pirates, 7 p.m.
MONDAY (6th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Latrobe at Young Township (Bertolino Field), 6 p.m.
West Hempfield at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Derry Ukes vs. Frontier Club, 5:30 p.m.
St. Anthony vs. VFW, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Yankees vs. Red Sox, 7:45 p.m.
