THURSDAY (2ND)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Hempfield East at Yough, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. Frontier Club, 5:30 p.m.

Derry Ukes vs. St. Joe’s Club, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Phillies vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.

FRIDAY (3RD)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Derry at Bushy Run (Sunrise Elementary), 6 p.m.

Murrysville at West Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

VFW vs. Derry Ukes, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown Vets vs. St. Anthony, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Pirates vs. Rockies, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY (4TH)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Derry at Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 1 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Nakles vs. Heat Siphon, 1 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. St. Joe’s Club, 4 p.m.

Derry Ukes vs. Bardine’s, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY (5TH)

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

F.O. Eagles vs. Heat Siphon, 1 p.m.

Bardine’s vs. Nakles, 4 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Rockies vs. Phillies, 4 p.m.

Tigers vs. Pirates, 7 p.m.

MONDAY (6th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Latrobe at Young Township (Bertolino Field), 6 p.m.

West Hempfield at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Derry Ukes vs. Frontier Club, 5:30 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. VFW, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Yankees vs. Red Sox, 7:45 p.m.

