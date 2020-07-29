WEDNESDAY (29th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 6 Young Twp at No. 3 Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m. (Series tied 1-1)

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Championship Series

Best-of-three

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Tigers vs. Pirates, 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Phillies, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY (30TH)

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Championship Series

Best-of-three

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Rockies vs. Phillies, 5:30 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Pirates, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY (31ST)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 1 Latrobe vs. Young Twp. or Hempfield East or Yough (Legion-Keener Field), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Murrysville vs. Bushy Run or Hempfield East or Yough (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rockies, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY (1ST)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 1 Latrobe at Young Twp. or Hempfield East or Yough, Time, Site TBD

No. 2 Murrysville at Bushy Run or Hempfield East or Yough, Time, Site TBD

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Game 2, 8 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers

55-older Senior Division

Wellington vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.

Blue Sky vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.

McCabe vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY (2ND)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

No. 1 Latrobe vs. Young Twp. or Hempfield East or Yough (Legion-Keener Field), (if necessary), Time TBD

No. 2 Murrysville vs. Bushy Run or Hempfield East or Yough (Haymaker Park), (if necessary), Time TBD

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Championship, Game 1, 7 p.m.

