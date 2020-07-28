TUESDAY (28TH)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball Playoffs

No. 1 Latrobe at No. 8 Mount Pleasant, (Mount Pleasant Area HS), 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Murrysville at No. 7 Derry (Sloan Field, Blairsville), 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 6 Young Township, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Hempfield East at No. 5 Yough, 5:30 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Championship Series

Best-of-three

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY (29th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball Playoffs

No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 6 Young Township at No. 3 Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Championship Series

Best-of-three

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Tigers vs. Pirates, 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Phillies, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY (30TH)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

Games, Teams, Times TBD

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Championship Series

Best-of-three

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Rockies vs. Phillies, 5:30 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Pirates, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY (31ST)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

Games, Teams, Times, TBD

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Tigers vs. Red Sox, 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rockies, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY (1ST)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

Games, Teams, Times, TBD

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal, Game 2, 8 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers

55-older Senior Division

Wellington vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.

Blue Sky vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.

McCabe vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY (2ND)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Playoffs

Games, Teams, Times, TBD

Latrobe Little League

Playoffs

Championship, Game 1, 7 p.m.

