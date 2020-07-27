MONDAY (27th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Latrobe, (Legion-Keener) 5:30 p.m.
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Murrysville, (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Young Township at No. 3 Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m.
No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY (28TH)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
No. 1 Latrobe at No. 8 Mount Pleasant, (Mount Pleasant Area HS), 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Murrysville at No. 7 Derry (Sloan Field, Blairsville), 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Bushy Run at No. 6 Young Township, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Hempfield East at No. 5 Yough, 5:30 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Championship Series
Best-of-three
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY (29th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
No. 8 Mount Pleasant at No. 1 Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 7 Derry at No. 2 Murrysville (Haymaker Park), 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 6 Young Township at No. 3 Bushy Run, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 5 Yough at No. 4 Hempfield East, 5:30 p.m. (if necessary)
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Championship Series
Best-of-three
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Pool Play, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Pool Play, Game 2, 8 p.m.
THURSDAY (30TH)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
Games, Teams, Times TBD
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Championship Series
Best-of-three
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Pool Play, Game 3, 5:30 p.m.
Pool Play, Game 4, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY (31ST)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
Games, Teams, Times, TBD
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Pool Play, Game 5, 5:30 p.m.
Pool Play, Game 6, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY (1ST)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
Games, Teams, Times, TBD
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Semifinal, Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal, Game 2, 8 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers
55-older Senior Division
Wellington vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.
Blue Sky vs. Merlin (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.
McCabe vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY (2ND)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Playoffs
Games, Teams, Times, TBD
Latrobe Little League
Playoffs
Championship, Game 1, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.