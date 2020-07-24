FRIDAY (24th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Derry at Hempfield East (Hempfield Park), 8 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Best-of-three semifinals

Rosa-Oglietti Park

No. 5 Bardine’s vs. No. 1 Cooperstown Vets, 7 p.m.

Wood Bat Classic Tournament

(Legion-Keener Field)

Latrobe vs. U.S. Elite 2021, 10 a.m.

Latrobe vs. Pittsburgh Spikes, 2 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Pirates vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY (25th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Bushy Run at Hempfield East, 8 p.m.

Wood Bat Classic Tournament

Legion-Keener Field

Teams TBD, 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Best-of-three semifinals

Rosa-Oglietti Park

No. 2 F.O. Eagles vs. No. 3 Heat Siphon, 3 p.m.

No. 1 Cooperstown Vets vs. No. 5 Bardine’s, 7 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers

55-older Senior Division

Hartman-Graziano vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.

Latrobe Legion vs. Wellington (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.

McCabe vs. Blue Sky (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY (26th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Wild Card Game

West Hempfield at Mount Pleasant (Mount Pleasant Area HS), 1 p.m.

Wood Bat Classic Tournament

Latrobe vs. TBD

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Best-of-three semifinal

Rosa-Oglietti Park

No. 2 F.O. Eagles vs. No. 3 Heat Siphon, 3 p.m. (if necessary)

No. 1 Cooperstown Vets vs. No. 5 Bardine’s, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

Latrobe Little League

Phillies vs. Tigers, 1 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rockies, 4 p.m.

Pirates vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.

