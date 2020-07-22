WEDNESDAY (22nd)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Yough at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Playoffs
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Bardine’s vs. No. 4 Nakles, 5:30 p.m.
No. 3 Heat Siphon vs. No. 2 F.O. Eagles, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Yankees vs. Phillies, 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY (23rd)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Murrysville at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.
Bushy Run at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Wood Bat Classic Tournament
Latrobe vs. Pittsburgh Spikes-Forbes 17U (Legion-Keener), 9 a.m.
Latrobe vs. TCT Kings 17U, (Legion-Keener), 11 a.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Playoffs
Rosa-Oglietti Park
No. 2 F.O. Eagles vs. No. 3 Heat Siphon, 5:30 p.m.
Bardine’s or No. 4 Nakles vs. No. 1 Cooperstown Vets, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox vs. Tigers, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY (24th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Derry at Hempfield East (Hempfield Park), 8 p.m.
Wood Bat Classic Tournament
Latrobe vs. U.S. Elite 2021/Flanley (Legion-Keener), 9 a.m.
Latrobe Little League
Pirates vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY (25th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Bushy Run at Hempfield East, 8 p.m.
Wood Bat Classic Tournament
Latrobe vs. TBD
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Playoffs
Rosa-Oglietti Park
No. 3 Heat Siphon vs. No. 2 F.O. Eagles, 3 p.m. (if necessary)
No. 1 Cooperstown Vets vs. Bardine’s or No. 4 Nakles, 7 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers
55-older Senior Division
Hartman-Graziano vs. Senuta (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.
Latrobe Legion vs. Wellington (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.
McCabe vs. Blue Sky (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY (26th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Wild Card Game
Teams, location, time, TBD
Wood Bat Classic Tournament
Latrobe vs. TBD
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Playoffs
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Bardine’s or Nakles vs. Cooperstown Vets, 7 p.m. (if necessary)
Latrobe Little League
Phillies vs. Tigers, 1 p.m.
Yankees vs. Rockies, 4 p.m.
Pirates vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.