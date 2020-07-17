FRIDAY (17th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Latrobe at Hempfield East (Hempfield Park), 8 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.
West Hempfield at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
F.O. Eagles vs. St. Joe’s Club, 5:30 p.m.
Derry Ukes vs. VFW, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox vs. Phillies, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY (18th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Yough at Hempfield East, 1 p.m.
Murrysville at Hempfield East, 4 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers
55-older Senior Division
Merlin vs. Hartman-Graziano (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.
Senuta vs. Latrobe Legion (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.
Wellington vs. Blue Sky (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY (19th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Mount Pleasant at Young Township, 1 and 3 p.m.
Latrobe at Bedford, 2 p.m. (exh)
Latrobe Little League
Phillies vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.
Rockies vs. Red Sox, 7:45 p.m.
MONDAY (20th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
West Hempfield at Murrysville, 6 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Yankees vs. Tigers, 7:45 p.m.
TUESDAY (21st)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Yough at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Pirates vs. Rockies, 7:45 p.m.
