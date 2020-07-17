FRIDAY (17th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Latrobe at Hempfield East (Hempfield Park), 8 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.

West Hempfield at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

F.O. Eagles vs. St. Joe’s Club, 5:30 p.m.

Derry Ukes vs. VFW, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Red Sox vs. Phillies, 7:45 p.m.

SATURDAY (18th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Yough at Hempfield East, 1 p.m.

Murrysville at Hempfield East, 4 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers

55-older Senior Division

Merlin vs. Hartman-Graziano (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.

Senuta vs. Latrobe Legion (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.

Wellington vs. Blue Sky (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY (19th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Mount Pleasant at Young Township, 1 and 3 p.m.

Latrobe at Bedford, 2 p.m. (exh)

Latrobe Little League

Phillies vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.

Rockies vs. Red Sox, 7:45 p.m.

MONDAY (20th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

West Hempfield at Murrysville, 6 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Yankees vs. Tigers, 7:45 p.m.

TUESDAY (21st)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County American League Baseball

Yough at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Pirates vs. Rockies, 7:45 p.m.

