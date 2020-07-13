MONDAY (13th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Latrobe at West Hempfield (Lint Field), 6 p.m.
Yough at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
St. Joe’s Club vs. Derry Ukes, 5:30 p.m.
VFW vs. Nakles, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Rockies vs. Phillies, 7:45 p.m.
TUESDAY (14th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Murrysville at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Bardine’s vs. Heat Siphon, 5:30 p.m.
VFW vs. Frontier Club, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Tigers vs. Pirates, 7:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY (15th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Latrobe at Yough (Yough HS), 6 p.m.
Young Township at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
F.O. Eagles vs. St. Anthony, 5:30 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox vs. Yankees, 7:45 p.m.
THURSDAY (16th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Latrobe at Murrysville (Haymaker Park), 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Frontier Club vs. VFW, 5:30 p.m.
Heat Siphon vs. Cooperstown Vets, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Tigers vs. Rockies, 7:45 p.m.
FRIDAY (17th)
Rec Baseball
Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League
Latrobe at Hempfield East (Hempfield Park), 8 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Derry (Sloan Field), 6 p.m.
West Hempfield at Bushy Run, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
F.O. Eagles vs. St. Joe’s Club, 5:30 p.m.
Derry Ukes vs. VFW, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Red Sox vs. Phillies, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY (18th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Yough at Hempfield East, 1 p.m.
Murrysville at Hempfield East, 4 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers
55-older Senior Division
Merlin vs. Hartman-Graziano (Shrum), 9:30 a.m.
Senuta vs. Latrobe Legion (New Derry), 9:30 a.m.
Wellington vs. Blue Sky (Derry Area HS), 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY (19th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County American League Baseball
Mount Pleasant at Young Township, 1 and 3 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Phillies vs. Pirates, 4 p.m.
Rockies vs. Red Sox, 7:45 p.m.
