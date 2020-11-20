Today will be Centurion Day throughout the Diocese of Greensburg to honor the achievements of the boys and girls soccer teams at Greensburg Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School.
These teams are in the midst of historic runs as each will play for a Class 1A PIAA championship today.
The girls square off against Southern Columbia at 11 a.m. at Hersheypark Stadium. The boys will take on Faith Christian at 1:30 p.m., also at Hersheypark Stadium.
Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, diocesan administrator, issued the declaration of Centurion Day on social media.
“We are very proud of what these teams have been able to accomplish, especially under the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kulick said. “It is an amazing achievement for each team to have the chance to play for a state championship. My sincere congratulations go out to the players, coaches, parents and everyone who has been involved in these successful seasons. You deserve every accolade coming your way.”
This marks the first trip to Hershey for the Greensburg Central Catholic girls (18-0) since 2014. Throughout this postseason run, the Lady Centurions have scored 29 goals in just five playoff games.
The Greensburg Central Catholic boys (17-1) are making their first trip to Hershey to play for a state championship. The Centurions reached the the PIAA semifinals in the past two seasons.
