The Dino’s dynasty continues.
Dino’s Sports Lounge continued its recent championship run with a 7-4 victory against Heat Siphon on Sunday afternoon in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball title game at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Sunday’s win marked Dino’s fifth championship and sixth title game appearance over the past six seasons. During that span, the team — which is managed by Eugene Esposito and coached by Rich Laick and Vince Esposito — has gone a combined 59-7.
On Sunday, some early offense helped key the title-clinching win. Dino’s scored three runs in the top of the first inning and answered Heat Siphon’s four runs in the bottom of the frame with two more runs apiece in the second and third, respectively.
Neither team crossed home plate after the third inning, with Dino’s pitchers tossing six straight innings of scoreless ball to ensure the victory. In all, winning pitcher Lance Harry (three strikeouts, three walks) and Mike Johnson (six strikeouts, no walks) combined on a three-hitter.
Jason Bush took the loss, striking out one with no walks, and Gary Takitch fanned three with no walks.
Dino’s offense was led by Bobby Joe, who homered and singled for the winners. Johnson and Harry each added two singles and two runs, while Dave Conrad singled twice.
Dino’s top four of the order powered the team’s 13-hit attack on Sunday, going a combined 8 for 12 with five runs scored.
One of Heat Siphon’s hits was a home run by Steve Peipock.
Dino’s reached the finals by defeating Watt’s Truck Center, while Heat Siphon topped Shop ‘n Save.
———
Dino’s Heat Siphon ab r h ab r h
M Johnson 3 2 2 Vuchina 1 1 0 Harry 3 2 2 Miele 3 1 1 Conrad 3 0 2 Peipock 3 1 1 Joe 3 1 2 Takitch 1 1 0 Shine 3 0 1 Bush 2 0 0 T Johnson 3 0 1 Bertani 2 0 0 DeCario 3 0 0 Razza 2 0 1 Watson 3 1 1 Fairman 2 0 0 Silverbrg 2 0 0 Fedele 2 0 0 Pennesi 2 1 1 Piper 2 0 0 McCune 2 0 0 Cutrillo 2 0 0 Person 2 0 1 Ciocca 2 0 0 Diechert 2 0 0 Wible 2 0 0
Totals 34 7 13 Totals 26 4 3Dino’s 322 000 0 — 7 13 3Heat Siphon 400 000 0 — 4 3 1 Home Runs: Joe (D); Peipock (HS) Strikeouts by: Harry-1, M. Johnson-6 (D); Bush-1, Takitch-3 (HS) Base on balls by: Harry-3, M. Johnson-0 (D); Bush-0, Takitch-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Jason Bush
