Dino’s Sports Lounge jumped out to a big lead and rolled to a 9-3 victory against Pit Stop during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-older league game played Thursday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Dino’s (4-1) scored nine runs before Pit Stop (1-4) cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh. Dino’s held a 4-0 lead through three innings and a 7-0 advantage through five.
Dave Conrad led the Dino’s assault with four hits, including a double and three runs, while Pindi Pennesi singled three times. Lance Harry also singled twice and scored a pair of runs, while Chuck Person had a pair of hits. Gene Shine doubled and scored twice, while Travis Johnson had a hit and two runs for Dino’s, which produced nine runs on 14 hits.
Pat Laughlin, John Amatucci and Todd Laughlin all singled and scored for Pit Stop, which put up three runs on five hits.
Harry was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and one walk. Steve Bartek took the loss, fanning three without issuing a walk.
———
Dino’s 301 030 2 — 9 14 1Pit Stop 000 000 3 — 3 5 3 Doubles: Conrad, Shine (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-3, Johnson-1, Pennesi-0 (D); Bartek-3, Urban-0 (P) Base on balls by: Harry-1, Johnson-1, Pennesi-1 (D); Bartek-0, Urban-1 (P) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Steve Bartek
