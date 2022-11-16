20221111-LDAOL.jpg
Dino’s won the Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers league championship in October. It is the seventh championship for Dino’s in the last 11 years. The team is Rick Watson, Bobby Joe, Eugene Esposito, Dino DeCario, Gene Shine, Travis Johnson, Lance Harry, back row, Dane Marts, Wade Marts, Bryan Polo, Tom Diechert, Pindi Pennesi, Dave Conrad, Rich Laick, Curt Greek, Steve Nemic, Mike Johnson and Vince Esposito.

