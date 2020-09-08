C&M Seal Coating, Dino’s Sports Lounge, White’s Plumbing, Pinnacle Auto Sales and Watt’s Mack all won games during weekend play of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
C&M outlasted Pit Stop for a big victory, while Dino’s took care of Nut House. White’s bested Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant, while Pinnacle beat Billy’s Silk Screening. Watt’s also defeated Palko’s Auto Repair during the weekend.
C&M 22,
Pit Stop 13
A first-inning grand slam carried C&M Seal Coating to a nine-run victory against Pit Stop.
Pit Stop (2-3) scored the first run of the game, but C&M (2-3) responded with an 11-run bottom of the inning, highlighted by Mike Golkosky’s grand slam. Pit Stop closed the gap to 12-7, but C&M put it away with a six-run third, as the two teams combined for 35 runs on just 22 hits.
Dave Daum led the charge for C&M with four hits, including two doubles and three runs, while Chad Rafferty contributed three hits, including his league-leading fourth home run and three runs. Golkosky’s grand slam was part of a three-hit effort, which included four runs, while Kevin Czajkowski doubled and crossed twice. Moe Bolen had a hit and two runs, while Josh Knight doubled and scored. Jim Stoupis and Bob Walters singled and scored, while Pat Hoffman crossed twice for C&M, which produced 22 runs on 15 hits.
John Amatucci guided Pit Stop offensively with two singles and two runs scored. Rege Sofranko belted a home run and scored twice, while Don Trimble added a hit and two runs. John Boyle singled and scored and Pat Laughlin crossed twice for Pit Stop, which scored 13 runs on seven hits.
Dan Soisson was the winning pitcher, walking four. Brian Bearer fanned one and walked four in defeat.
Dino’s 9,
Nut House 2
Dino’s Sports Lounge used one big inning to stay perfect and pull away from Nut House for a seven-run victory.
The score was tied, 2-2, through two innings, but Dino’s (4-0) put up five runs in the top of the third.
Chuck Person paced Dino’s at the plate with three singles, while Al Zerbini also enjoyed a big game with two singles and four runs scored. Bobby Joe also singled and scored for Dino’s, which put up nine runs on seven hits.
Lance Harry and Mike Johnson shut down the Nut House (1-4) attack, combining to allow two runs on just two hits. Harry was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and three walks. Johnson fanned 10 and issued two free passes.
Rich Ramsay singled and scored, while Joe Novak also doubled for Nut House. John Janick walked six in defeat.
White’s 7,
Palombo’s 4
White’s Plumbing went to work early for an eventual three-run victory against Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant.
White’s (3-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the third for an early 6-1 lead. Palombo’s (3-2) scored three of the game’s final four runs, all in the fifth.
Bob Thompson and Steve Shrum both blasted homers to lead White’s, while Kori Krinock also singled and crossed twice. Rich Zemba and Doug Bailey also singled and scored for White’s, which produced seven runs on five hits.
Andy Janos also hit a home run for Palombo’s, part of a two-hit effort, while Leo Hoopes singled twice. Rob Henry and Sid McCune also singled and scored for Palombo’s, which put up four runs on nine hits.
Thompson was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and one walk. Rick Conrad suffered the loss with three strikeouts and three walks.
Pinnacle 5,
Billy’s 3
Pinnacle Auto Sales worked through the middle innings for a two-run victory against Billy’s Silk Screening.
Billy’s (3-2) scored the first run of the game, but Pinnacle (3-2) tallied the next three for a 3-1 lead through four innings. Billy’s cut it close with a run in the sixth, but Pinnacle pulled away in the bottom of the inning.
Ron Funk led Pinnacle with two singles and a run, while Bill Carrera also singled twice. Pat Flynn, Scott Bowman and Ron Wahl all singled and scored for Pinnacle, which produced five runs on nine hits.
Keith Derk guided Billy’s offensively with two hits, including a double, while John Brown also singled twice. Bill Churma had a hit and two runs and Craig Sacco belted a homer for Billy’s, which scored three runs on eight hits.
Scott Bowman struck out two and didn’t issue a walk in the victory. Tim Donaldson took the loss with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Watt’s 8,
Palko’s 5
Watt’s Mack came alive in its final at bat to finish off Palko’s Auto Repair for a three-run victory.
Palko’s (0-5) had the advantage with a 5-2 lead through four innings until Watt’s Mack (2-3) started its comeback with two runs in the fifth. Watt’s took the lead for good with a four-run seventh innings to cap the rally.
Mark Carns led Watt’s with two singles and a run, while Eric Lebo had a hit and two runs. Ja’tawn Williams and Shawn Alesi both singled and scored for Watt’s, which scored eight runs on 11 hits.
Eric Kirchner led Palko’s with two singles, while Dave Dziewulski also added two hits and a run. Scott Knott doubled and scored, while Joe Mauro singled and crossed. Bob Ankeny doubled and Bob Harr scored twice for Watt’s, which produced five runs on nine hits.
Williams was the winning pitcher, walking three. Eric Kirchner took the loss with two walks.
———
Billy’s 100 001 1 — 3 7 3Pinnacle 002 102 x — 5 9 1 Doubles: Derk, Maier (BS) Home Run: Sacco (BS) Strikeouts by: Bowman-2, Bocan-1, Loutzenhizer-1 (P); Donaldson-2 (B) Base on balls by: Bowman-0, Bocan-2, Loutzenhizer-1 (P); Donaldson-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Scott Bowman Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
Palombo’s 010 030 0 — 4 9 2White’s 402 001 x — 7 5 0 Doubles: Zemba (W) Home Runs: Janos (P); Thompson, Shrum (W) Strikeouts by: Thompson-3, Downey-0, Sarver-1, Zemba-2 (W); Conrad-3, Wilkinson-3 (P) Base on balls by: Thompson-1, Downey-0, Sarver-1, Zemba-3 (W); Conrad-3, Wilkinson-0 (P) Winning pitcher: Bob Thompson Losing pitcher: Rick Conrad
Watt’s 200 020 4 — 8 11 0Palko’s 211 100 0 — 5 9 4 Doubles: Knott, Bo Ankeny (P) Strikeouts by: Williams-0, Lebo-1, Carns-1, Rhodes-1 (W); Kirchner-0, Dziewulski-2, Hantz-0 (P) Base on balls by: Williams-3, Lebo-0, Carns-5, Rhodes-1 (W); Kirchner-2, Dziewulski-1, Hantz-1 (P) Winning pitcher: Ja’tawn Williams Losing pitcher: Eric Kirchner
Pit Stop 124 202 2 — 13 7 3C&M Seal (11)16 112 x — 22 15 5 Doubles: Daum-2, Czajkowski, Knight (C) Home Runs: Sofranko (P); Golkosky, Rafferty (C) Strikeouts by: Soisson-0, Walters-0, Daum-8, Bolen-0, Rafferty-0 (C); Bearer-1, Werner-1, Ray-1, Trimble-1 (P) Base on balls by: Soisson-4, Walters-4, Daum-6, Bolen-3, Rafferty-1 (C); Bearer-4, Werner-0, Ray-5, Trimble-5 (P) Winning pitcher: Dan Soisson Losing pitcher: Brian Bearer
Dino’s 025 010 1 — 9 7 5Nut House 020 000 0 — 2 2 2 Doubles: Novak (N) Strikeouts by: Harry-6, Johnson-10 (D); Janick-0, Arquillo-2, Ramsay-2 (N) Base on balls by: Harry-3, Johnson-2 (D); Janick-6, Arquillo-2, Ramsay-6 (N) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: John Janick
