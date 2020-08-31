Dino’s Sports Lounge stayed perfect at 4-0 with a victory against Heat Siphon in Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League action.
Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant, Nut House, White’s Plumbing, Latrobe Center Distributing and Billy’s Silk Screening also scored victories during the weekend.
Palombo’s topped C&M Seal Coating, Nut House defeated Palko’s Auto Repair and White’s beat Pinnacle Auto Sales. LCD bested Watt’s Mack and Billy’s knocked off Pit Stop.
Dino’s 10,
Heat Siphon 6
Dino’s Sports Lounge did all of its damage in the early innings for a four-run victory against Heat Siphon.
Both teams scored 15 of the game’s 16 runs in the first three innings. Dino’s (4-0) scored four in the second to pull away and held a 9-6 advantage through three innings.
Mike Johnson led the way at the plate for Dino’s with two hits, including a home run and three runs scored, while Lance Harry also belted a homer. Rick Watson doubled and crossed twice and Gene Shine singled and scored for Dino’s, which put up 10 runs on six hits.
Jason Bush paced Heat Siphon (2-2) offensively with three singles, while Jeff Miele singled twice and scored two runs. Greg Vuchina added two hits and a run for Heat Siphon, which put up six runs on 10 hits.
Harry was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks. Johnson also had nine strikeouts and zero walks for Dino’s. Bush fanned one and walked one in defeat.
Palombo 14,
C&M 9
Palombo’s Bar and Restaurant went to work early for a five-run victory against C&M Seal Coating.
Palombo’s (3-1) scored 10 of its 14 runs in the first three innings, jumping out to a commanding 10-3 lead it didn’t relinquish.
John Copper led Palombo’s at the plate with a home run and a double, while Andy Jonas added two hits, including a double and two runs. Ken Wilkinson and Jeff Roble both singled twice and scored a run, while Leo Hoopes and Scott Roble both added a hit and two runs. John Trageser doubled and scored and Sid McCune singled and crossed for Palombo’s, which produced 14 runs on 14 hits.
Chad Rafferty belted two home runs and scored three times, part of a four-hit effort to lead C&M Seal Coating offensively. Dave Daum followed with three hits, including a double and three runs, while Jim Stoupis and Bob Walters both singled twice. Kevin Czajkowski also added two hits and a run, while Kevin Mulroy and Mike Golkosky both singled and scored for C&M, which put up nine runs on 16 hits.
Rick Conrad was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks. Czajkowski took the loss with one strikeout and two walks.
Nut House 12,
Palko’s 5
Nut House jumped out to an early lead for an eventual seven-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Nut House (1-3) scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the second for a 7-0 advantage through two innings. It was a 9-2 margin when both teams scored three runs in the final two innings.
John Janick led Nut House at the plate with three singles and a run scored, while Bill Maroadi also singled three times. Joe Novak added two hits, including a home run and two runs scored, while Tony Calabrace and Mark Gray both singled twice and combined to score six runs. Chris Arquillo had a hit and two runs, while Bryan Polo singled and scored for Nut House, which pounded out 12 runs on 16 hits.
Eric Hantz led Palko’s (0-4) with two singles, while Dave Dobbs added a hit and a run. Dave McNichol also doubled for Palko’s, which put up five runs on six hits.
Janick was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and three walks. Dave Dziewulski took the loss with one strikeout and three walks.
White’s 6,
Pinnacle 1
A late surge allowed White’s Plumbing to pull away from Pinnacle Auto Sales for a win.
White’s (2-2) scored twice in the fourth inning and Pinnacle (2-2) responded with one run. The score stayed 2-1 until the top of the seventh when White’s pulled away with four runs.
Dan Dominick led White’s offensively with three singles and two runs scored, while Bob Thompson and Rich Zemba both singled twice and scored a run. Steve Shrum also doubled and scored for White’s, which put up six runs on 10 hits.
Bill Carrera and Ron Wahl both led Pinnacle at the plate with two singles. Steve Eperesi singled and scored for Pinnacle, which produced one run on seven hits.
Thompson was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and zero walks. Scott Bowman fanned two and didn’t issue a walk in defeat.
Latrobe Cent. Dist. 8,
Watt’s Mack 2
Latrobe Center Distributing took control in the middle innings for a six-run victory against Watt’s Mack.
LCD (3-1) scored twice in the first inning and one more time in the third for an early 3-0 lead. It was a 4-2 game when LCD scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to set the final.
Dave Capozzi guided LCD offensively with a triple, a double and one run, while Dwayne Amoroso singled twice and scored a run. Bob Vaughn belted a home run and scored twice, while Mark Proviano doubled and scored. Anthony Coletti also singled and scored for LCD, which put up eight runs on six hits.
Dave Fry paced Watt’s Mack offensively with a single and a run scored. Shawn Alesi also doubled for LCD, which scored two runs on five hits.
Capozzi was the winning pitcher, while Eric Lebo took the loss.
Billy’s 18,
Pit Stop 17
Billy’s edged out and outlasted Pit Stop in a slugfest, which featured 35 runs on 31 hits.
Pit Stop (2-2) scored twice in the top of the first, but Billy’s (3-1) responded with a nine-run bottom of the inning. Both teams scored four runs, as it was a 13-6 game through three innings. Pit Stop rallied with the next five runs, making it a 13-11 game before Billy’s scored twice to up the edge to 15-11. Pit Stop tied the game, 15-15, but a three-run sixth produced the eventual winning runs. Pit Stop tried to rally with two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough as Billy’s held on for the win.
Craig Sacco, Tim Donaldson, Rich Messimer, Scott Duchateau and Nick Ciocco all singled twice and combined to score nine runs to lead Billy’s offensively. Dave Maier doubled and crossed twice, while Bob Charles added a hit and two runs, and Rick Cairns a single and a run. Bill Churma also scored four runs for Billy’s, which put up 18 runs on 13 hits.
John Amatucci led Pit Stop at the plate with four singles and two runs, while Todd Laughlin added three hits, including a double and two runs. Rege Sofranko contributed two hits, including a double and two runs, while Doug Smartnick, Andy Werner and Pat Laughlin all singled twice and combined to score six runs. John Boyle doubled and scored, while Mike Urban singled and scored, and Mark Sherrod had a hit and two runs for Pit Stop, which produced 17 runs on 18 hits.
Tim Donaldson was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and five walks. Werner took the loss with two walks.
———
C&M 012 020 0 — 9 16 4Palombo’s 343 013 0 — 14 14 3 Doubles: Daum (C&M); Trageser, Copper, Janos (P) Home Runs: Rafferty-2 (C&M); Copper (P) Strikeouts by: Conrad-3, Wilkinson-4 (P); Czajkowski-1, Daum-2 (C&M) Base on balls by: Conrad-2, Wilkinson-0 (P); Czajkowski-2, Daum-1 (C&M) Winning pitcher: Rick Conrad Losing pitcher: Kevin Czajkowski
Heat Siphon 213 000 0 — 6 10 3Dino’s 243 100 x — 10 6 3 Doubles: Watson (D) Home Runs: Johnson, Harry (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-3, Johnson-9 (D); Bush-1, Peipock-0, Takitch-3 (HS) Base on balls by: Harry-2, Johnson-0 (D); Bush-1, Peipock-4, Takitch-0 (HS) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Jason Bush
Palko’s 001 012 1 — 5 6 3Nut House 430 113 x — 12 16 3 Doubles: McNichol (P) Home Run: Novak (N) Strikeouts by: Janick-4, Arquillo-2, Gray-0, Novak-0 (N); Dziewulski-1, Hantz-2, Kircchner-1 (P) Base on balls by: Janick-3, Arquillo-2, Gray-1, Novak-0 (N); Dziewulski-3, Hantz-1, Kirchner-1 (P) Winning pitcher: John Janick Losing pitcher: Dave Dziewulski
White’s 000 200 4 — 6 10 3Pinnacle 000 100 0 — 1 7 4 Doubles: Shrum (W) Strikeouts by: Thompson-6, Downey-2, Sarver-0, Zemba-0 (W); Bowman-2, Loutsenhizer-0 (P) Base on balls by: Thompson-0, Downey-0, Sarver-0, Zemba-2 (W); Bowman-0, Loutsenhizer-3 (P) Winning pitcher: Bob Thompson Losing pitcher: Scott Bowman
Watt’s 000 110 0 — 2 5 2LCD 201 114 x — 8 6 2 Doubles: Alesi (W); Proviano, Capozzi (L) Triples: Capozzi (L) Home Run: Vaughn (L) Strikeouts by: Capozzi-0, Coletti-0, Stanko-2, Amaroso-0, Vaughn-0 (L); Lebo-0, Carns-5, Fry-1 (W) Base on balls by: Capozzi-1, Coletti-0, Stanko-0, Amaroso-0, Vaughn-0 (L); Lebo-1, Carns-3, Fry-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Dave Capozzi Losing pitcher: Eric Lebo
Pit Stop 240 234 2 — 17 18 5Billy’s 904 023 x — 18 13 3 Doubles: Boyle, Sofranko, T Laughlin (P); Maier (B) Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-6 (B); Werner-0, Sofranko-0, Boyle-0 (P) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-5 (B); Werner-2, Sofranko-1, Boyle-9 (P) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Andy Werner
