Dino’s Sports Lounge is back in a familiar place: At the top of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Only this time, they made a bit of history along the way.
Top-seeded Dino’s took care of No. 2 Pinnacle Auto Sales, 10-3, to capture the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League championship on Saturday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
After the championship-game victory, Dino’s became the first team in the 21-year history of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League to win the title with an unblemished record, finishing a perfect 11-0 overall.
The Dino’s dynasty has dominated the league the previous five seasons with four championships and a runner-up effort. Dino’s has gone 49-6 in the last five years.
Dino’s quickly solidified its latest championship with four runs in the bottom of the first and four more in the second inning for an 8-1 lead through two complete.
Bobby Joe finished with two hits, including a double and a run scored to lead Dino’s at the plate. Gene Shine singled twice and scored two runs, while Mike Johnson added a hit and two runs. Lance Harry and Dino DeCario both singled and scored, while Al Zerbini crossed two times for Dino’s, which produced 10 runs on eight hits.
Pat Flynn led Pinnacle offensively with two singles and a run. Steve Eperesi and Lou Pianetti both singled and scored for Pinnacle, which put up three runs on seven hits.
Harry was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and two walks. Flynn took the loss with one strikeout and three walks.
Dino’s is managed by Eugene Esposito and assisted by Rick Laick and Vince Esposito. Under their leadership, Dino’s has captured five championships with two runner-up performances and a record of 84-15 in the last nine years. Rick Laick and John Pennesi has played and coached the entire 21 years of the league’s existence since 2000.
———
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers League
Championship game
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Pinnacle Dino’s ab r h ab r h
Eperesi 3 1 1 Johnson 3 2 1 Miller 3 0 0 Harry 2 1 1 Flynn 3 1 2 Shine 3 2 2 Bocan 3 0 1 Joe 2 1 2 Carrera 2 0 1 Zerbini 1 2 0 Bowman 2 0 0 Watson 2 0 0 Pianetti 2 1 1 DeCario 3 1 1 Galando 1 0 1 Pennesi 3 0 1 Wahl 1 0 0 Silverbrg 3 0 0 McKee 2 0 0 Person 2 0 0 Greiner 2 0 0 Grieski 2 1 0 Loutsnhizr 2 0 0 Diechert 2 0 0 Saiani 0 0 0
Totals 25 3 7 Totals 28 10 8Pinnacle 010 100 1 — 3 7 4Dino’s 440 101 x — 10 8 2 Doubles: Joe (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-1, Pennesi-2 (D); Flynn-1, Loutsenhizer-3, Bocan-1 (P) Base on balls by: Harry-2, Pennesi-1 (D); Flynn-3, Loutsenhizer-3, Bocan-2 (P) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Pat Flynn
