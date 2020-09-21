Dino’s Sports Lounge continued its unbeaten run with a six-run win against Palko’s Auto Repair, while Heat Siphon and Pinnacle Auto Sales edged one-run victories in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers 40-and-older baseball league.
Latrobe Center Distributing also posted a 10-run victory against Nut House. Heat Siphon beat Watt’s Mack and Pinnacle downed Pit Stop.
Dino’s 11,
Palko’s 5
Dino’s Sports Lounge remains unbeaten following a six-run victory against Palko’s Auto Repair.
Both teams were tied, 5-5, through one inning, but Dino’s (7-0) took command the rest of the way with three runs in the third and fifth innings, apiece.
Lance Harry led Dino’s offensively with three singles and three runs, while Mike Johnson singled twice and scored two runs. Bobby Joe and Gene Shine each had a hit and combined to score five runs, while Rick Watson doubled for Dino’s, which produced 11 runs on 10 hits.
Eric Kirshner, Joe Mauro, Terry Hantz and Dave Dziewulski all singled and scored to pace Palko’s (0-7) at the plate. John Mongeluzzo also doubled for Palko’s, which scored five runs on seven hits.
Johnson fanned six and walked one for the mound victory. Dziewulski struck out one and walked two in defeat.
Heat Siphon 9,
Watt’s Mack 8
Heat Siphon withstood a furious late rally for a one-run victory against Watt’s Mack.
Heat Siphon (4-2) jumped out to a big 9-1 lead through four innings, but Watt’s (2-5) attempted a comeback, but fell just short after a six-run sixth.
Jeff Miele led Heat Siphon offensively with two singles and two runs scored, while Dan Razza also singled twice and crossed. Steve Peipock doubled and scored twice, while Jason Bush and Kris Wible both singled and scored. Gary Takitch crossed twice for Heat Siphon, which put up nine runs on eight hits.
Shawn Alesi led Watt’s at the plate with three hits, including a home run and two runs scored. Mark Ohler singled twice, while Anthony Trasoline had a hit and a run for Watt’s, which produced eight runs on 10 hits.
Peipock was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and two walks. Eric Lebo took the loss with zero strikeouts and two walks.
LCD 13,
Nut House 3
Latrobe Center Distributing scored in every inning but one during a 10-run victory against Nut House.
LCD (5-1) led 3-1 through two innings and scored 10 of the game’s final 11 runs.
Mark Proviano doubled twice and scored two runs to guide LCD offensively, while Chaz Austraw also contributed two singles and a run. Casey Shoup had a hit and two runs, while Dave Capozzi singled and scored. Anthony Coletti scored three times and Jim Coletti two for LCD, which put up 13 runs on eight hits.
Bob Dittman singled twice and scored a run to pace Nut House (1-6), while John Janick also produced two singles. Bryan Polo doubled and scored for Nut House, which tallied three runs on six hits.
Anthony Coletti earned the mound win with two strikeouts and two walks. Brian Thomas suffered the loss, despite seven strikeouts and four walks.
Pinnacle 11,
Pit Stop 10
One big inning helped Pinnacle Auto Sales edge Pit Stop.
Pit Stop (2-4) led 4-1, but Pinnacle (5-2) jumped ahead for good with the next 10 runs, including an eight-run fourth. Pit Stop attempted a rally with the final six runs, including three in the fifth and sixth, but it fell short.
Pat Flynn guided Pinnacle at the plate with two hits, including his third home run of the year and two runs. Scott Bowman produced two hits, including a double and a run, while Bill Carrera added two singles and a run. Darren Miller singled and scored twice, while Ron Wahl doubled and scored. Dave Galando singled and scored, while Steve Eperesi crossed twice for Pinnacle, which put up 11 runs on nine hits.
Andy Weimer singled twice and scored to lead Pit Stop, while John Amatucci and Todd Laughlin both added a hit and two runs. Don Trimble, John Boyle, Brian Bearer and Pat Laughlin all singled and scored, while Rege Sofranko doubled for Pit Stop, which produced 10 runs on 11 hits.
Bowman was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and one walk. Trimble took the loss, walking six.
———
Dino’s 503 030 0 — 11 10 4Palko’s 500 000 0 — 5 7 2 Doubles: Watson (D); Mongelluzo (P) Strikeouts by: Johnson-6, Harry-2, Pennesi-0 (D); Dziewulski-1, Kitchner-1, Hantz-3 (P) Base on balls by: Johnson-1, Harry-0, Pennesi-1 (D); Dziewulski-2, Kitchner-2, Hantz-3 (P) Winning pitcher: Mike Johnson Losing pitcher: Dave Dziewulski
Watt’s Mack 010 006 0 — 8 10 2Heat Siphon 206 100 0 — 9 8 4 Doubles: Peipock (HS) Home Run: Alesi (W) Strikeouts by: Peipock-3, Bush-0, Takitch-2 (HS); Lebo-0, Fry-2, Carns-3, Rhodes-0 (W) Base on balls by: Peipock-2, Bush-0, Takitch-0 (HS); Lebo-2, Fry-3, Carns-2, Rhodes-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Steve Peipock Losing pitcher: Eric Lebo
Nut House 110 100 0 — 3 6 10LCD 303 322 x — 13 8 5 Doubles: Polo (N); Proviano-2 (L) Strikeouts by: Coletti-2, Stanko-1, Amoroso-2 (L); Thomas-7, Janick-0, Polo-0 (N) Base on balls by: Coletti-2, Stanko-1, Amoroso-1 (L); Thomas-4, Janick-1, Polo-3 (N) Winning pitcher: Anthony Coletti Losing pitcher: Brian Thomas
Pinnacle 100 820 0 — 11 9 2Pit Stop 400 033 0 — 10 11 2 Doubles: Wahl, Bowman (Pin); Sofranko (Pit) Home Run: Flynn (Pin) Strikeouts by: Bowman-1, Bocan-0, Loutsenhiser-1 (Pin); Trimble-0, Werner-2, Sofranko-2, Boyle-0 (Pit) Base on balls by: Bowman-1, Bocan-3, Loutsenhiser-2 (Pin); Trimble-6, Werner-1, Sofranko-3, Boyle-1 (Pit) Winning pitcher: Scott Bowman Losing pitcher: Don Trimble
