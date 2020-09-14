Dino’s Sports Lounge remains undefeated in Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers play with a victory against Watt’s Mack.
Pinnacle Auto Sales also won big, while White’s Plumbing also picked up a victory. Pinnacle defeated C&M Seal Coating and White’s rallied to victory against Billy’s Silk Screening.
Dino’s 5,
Watt’s 2
Mike Johnson kept Dino’s Sports Lounge perfect with a three-run win against Watt’s Mack.
Johnson was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts and just one walk. It was his second straight game with at least 10 strikeouts. Lance Harry also helped on the hill with four strikeouts and two walks, as Dino’s (6-0) pitchers limited Watt’s (2-4) to two runs on four hits.
Watt’s scored the first run of the game, but Dino’s scored the next three for a two-run lead. Watt’s made it a one-run game in the bottom of the sixth, but Dino’s closed the game with two runs in the top of the sixth.
Bobby Joe led Dino’s with two singles and a run, while Al Zerbini doubled and scored twice. Mike Johnson also doubled and scored for Dino’s, which put out five runs on seven hits.
Jim Watt singled and scored to lead Watt’s, which produced two runs on four hits.
Mark Carns fanned four and walked four for the win.
Pinnacle 19,
C&M 5
Pinnacle Auto Sales poured it on for a 14-run victory against C&M Seal Coating.
Pinnacle (4-2) scored four runs in the top of the first and three more in the third for an early 7-4 lead. Pinnacle put the game out of reach with the next 12 runs, including six in the fourth and five in the sixth.
Darren Miller and Trace Bocan led Pinnacle offensively, both with three singles and three runs scored. Steve Eperesi doubled and scored four times, while Pat Flynn and Lou Pianetti both had a hit and two runs. Bill Carrera doubled and scored, while Mark Loutsenhiser and Al Saiani both singled and scored. Tom McKee also scored two runs for Pinnacle, which pounded out 19 runs on 13 hits.
Dave Daum and Chad Rafferty both paced C&M (2-4) with two singles and a run. Mark Golkosky doubled and scored, while Bob Strom singled and crossed for C&M, which put up five runs on eight hits.
Bocan was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and two walks. Daum took the loss with two strikeouts and six walks.
White’s 8,
Billy’s 4
White’s Plumbing came alive in the later innings and doubled up Billy’s Silkscreen.
Billy’s (3-3) held a 4-2 lead through four innings, but White’s (4-2) scored six runs in the final two innings, including a four-run sixth for the eventual win.
Wade Martz led the White’s attack with three hits, including a home run and two runs scored. Rich Zemba added two hits, including a double and a run, while Bob Thompson and Steve Shrum both singled twice and scored. Ron Hixson also singled and scored for White’s, which produced eight runs on 10 hits.
Keith Derk singled twice to guide Billy’s offensively. Bill Churma, Craig Sacco and Dave Maier all singled and scored for Billy’s, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Lou Downey was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and one walk. Tim Donaldson took the loss with four strikeouts and two walks.
———
Pinnacle 403 615 0 — 19 13 3C&M 103 301 0 — 5 8 7 Doubles: Eperesi, Carrera (P); Golkosky (C) Strikeouts by: Bocan-4, Bowman-0, Loutsenhiser-1 (P); Daum-2, Walters-1 (C) Base on balls by: Bocan-2, Bowman-0, Loutsenhiser-1 (P); Daum-6, Walters-4 (C) Winning pitcher: Bocan Losing pitcher: Daum
Dino’s 000 212 0 — 5 7 1Watt’s 001 010 0 — 2 4 2 Doubles: Johnson, Zerbini (D) Strikeouts by: Johnson-11, Harry-4 (D); Carns-4, Lebo-1, Fry-1 (W) Base on balls by: Harry-2, Johnson-1 (D); Carns-4, Lebo-1, Fry-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Johnson Losing pitcher: Carns
White’s 020 004 2 — 8 10 1Billy’s 000 400 0 — 4 8 0
