Dino’s Sports Lounge, Billy’s Silk Screening and White’s Plumbing all scored victories in the 40-older division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Dino’s Sports Lounge defeated Pinnacle Auto Sales, while Billy’s Silk Screening bested Nut House. White’s Plumbing also blanked Watt’s Mack this weekend.
Dino’s 9,
Pinnacle 6
Dino’s Sports Lounge went to work early and came away with a three-run victory against Pinnacle Auto Sales.
Pinnacle (1-1) led 4-2 through the first inning, but Dino’s (2-0) produced the next seven runs, including a four-run third and two more in the fourth for a 9-4 advantage.
Stu Silverberg led Dino’s offensively with two singles and a run scored, while Lance Harry doubled and scored two times. Mike Johnson and Gene Shrine also singled and scored two times, while Eric Bell and Rick Watson both had a hit and a run for Dino’s, which produced nine runs on eight hits.
Pat Flynn guided Pinnacle at the plate with three hits, including a double, while Lou Pianetti also singled three times. Ron Funk produced two hits, including a double and two runs, while Steve Eperesi singled and crossed twice. Trace Bocan also singled and scored for Pinnacle, which put up six runs on 10 hits.
Pindi Pennesi was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks. Bocan suffered the loss, fanning one and walking five.
Billy’s 11,
Nut House 8
Billy’s Silk Screening pulled away in the middle innings for a three-run victory against Nut House.
The teams were tied through one inning and Nut House (0-2) jumped in front, 7-5, after a three-run third. Billy’s (2-0) scored six of the game’s final seven runs, including three in the fourth and two more in the fifth inning.
Dave Donaldson paced Billy’s offensively with four singles and two runs scored, while Dave Maier contributed three hits, including a double and a run. Keith Derk singled three times and scored, while Craig Sacco added two hits, including a double and a run. Bill Churma singled two times and scored two times, while Scott Duchateau and Nick Ciocca both singled and scored. John Brown also crossed twice for Billy’s, which put up 11 runs on 18 hits.
John Janick led Nut House at the plate with three hits, including a double and three runs scored. Joe Novak belted a home run, doubled and scored two runs, while Brian Polo produced two singles. Chris Arquillo double and scored, while Tony Calabrace and Rick Ramsey both singled and scored for Nut House, which came through with eight runs on 11 hits.
Tim Donaldson was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and four walks. Novak took the loss, fanning three and walking four.
White’s 4,
Watt’s 0
The White’s Plumbing pitching staff shut down Watt’s Mack for a four-run victory.
Scott Sarver was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks, but a group of four, including Bob Thompson, Lou Downey and Rich Zemba, combined to toss a four-hit shutout, fanning five and walking just one. White’s (1-1) scored three times in the top of the fifth for the eventual winning runs after four without a run.
Sarver led White’s offensively with a double and two runs. Zemba also doubled and scored for White’s, which put up four runs on five hits.
Eric Stump paced Watt’s Mack (0-2) at the plate with two hits, including a double. Jim Watt also doubled for Watt’s, which ended with four hits. Ja’tawn Williams suffered the loss with two strikeouts and four walks.
———
Pinnacle 400 002 0 — 6 10 2Dino’s 204 210 x — 9 8 4 Doubles: Funk, Flynn (P); Harry (D) Strikeouts by: Pennesi-2, Johnson-4, Bell-0 (D); Bocan-1, Loutsenhizer-2, Flynn-0 (P) Base on balls by: Pennesi-0, Johnson-1, Bell-0 (D); Bocan-5, Loutsenhizer-3, Flynn-2 (P) Winning pitcher: Pindi Pennesi Losing pitcher: Trace Bocan
Nut House 403 001 0 — 8 11 0Billy’s 401 321 x — 11 18 0 Doubles: Novak, Janick, Arquillo (NH); Maier, Sacco (B) Home Runs: Novak (NH) Strikeouts by: T Donaldson-3 (B); Novak-1, Janick-2, Thomas-2 (NH) Base on balls by: T Donaldson-4 (B); Novak-2, Janick-2, Thomas-1 (NH) Winning pitcher: Tim Donaldson Losing pitcher: Joe Novak
White’s 000 031 0 — 4 5 3Watt’s 000 000 0 — 0 4 2 Doubles: Sarver, Zemba (Wh); Stump, Watt (Wa) Strikeouts by: Sarver-1, Thompson-3, Downey-1, Zemba-0 (Wh); Williams-2, Carns-3, Lebo-3, Fry-0 (Wa) Base on balls by: Sarver-0, Thompson-0, Downey-0, Zemba-1 (Wh); Williams-4, Carns-0, Lebo-1, Fry-0 (Wa) Winning pitcher: Scott Sarver Losing pitcher: Ja’tawn Williams
