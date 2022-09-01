As the leaves turn and fall from the trees and the calendar turns to September, the racing picks up the pace with near season-ending special events.
Latrobe Speedway has the most events remaining in 2022, with four dates in September and the two-day event in October.
Dog Hollow Speedway has a two-day event, Sept. 16 and 17, with a practice on Sept. 15 for the divisions in the event.
Lernerville Speedway has three events in September, including Championship Night on Friday. There will be a two-day race with a practice in October.
Jennerstown Speedway has four events remaining in September and one in October.
The busiest track in the area is Keystone Raceway Park which will host events and test and tune sessions into November. KRP’s most significant event is the Keystone/PID Nostalgia Nationals on Sept. 24 and 25.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
Remembered The Voice of Dog Hollow Speedway, Dave Kittey, Friday night, with a special tribute to him before the start of the night’s racing program.
Kittey died unexpectedly Aug. 23, leaving the racing world in shock. The speedway brought all employees to the front stretch along with the 14A Super Late Model of Dan Angelicchio, Kittey’s cousin. Several officials spoke to the fans about Kittey.
After the tears were wiped away, the racing began. Ryan Montgomery of Fairmont WV. Va. picked up the Super Late Model feature win, along with lap money and bonuses totaling about $4,265.
According to co-promoter Kyle Smith Jr., the fans, racers, and businesses donated approximately $5,000 in Dave Kittey’s name.
Paul Ivory of Irvona won the 358 Late model feature, with Joe Martina of Punxsutawney winning the Rush Late Model main. Ashton Daughenbaugh of Ebensburg won the Four Cylinder feature, while John Eckenrod of Ebensburg and Tim Laughard of Twin Rocks split the two Rush Stock Car features.
Twenty-two Super Late Models answered the call for Brian Biancuzzio’s green flag to start the 30-lap grind as a memorial race for Dave Kittey. Ryan Montgomery shot into the lead at the start, and Joe Petyak was a close second, following a couple of false starts. As the race continued, Petyak was still chasing Montgomery, but on lap 10, Petyak looped the No. 44 and was sent to the tail.
On the restart, third-place starter Jon Lee bolted around second-place Greg Moore and tried to run down Montgomery, but that wasn’t happening as Montgomery had the correct setup. As the laps wound down, Lee started to fade, Michael Lake took second on lap 28, then a few cautions slowed the race. Lake tried to run down Montgomery, but he too failed to do so as Wyatt Scott and Dan Angelicchio also got by Lee on the last lap. Montgomery took the win at the finish over Lake, Scott, Angelicchio, and Lee.
The Rush Late Models saw heat race winners Joe Martin and Kyle Smith Jr. on the front row, with Martin taking the lead and third place starter Michael Duritsky stealing second. The top five stayed the same the entire distance, with Kyle Lukon and Mike Laughard jockeying for position most of the race, with Laughard gaining the upper hand on lap 15. At the finish, it was Martin getting the win over Duritsky, Laughard, Lukon, and Noah Burnell.
The Four Cylinders had Dustin Gibbons and Ashton Daughenbaugh on the front row, as Daughenbaugh took the lead at the drop of the green flag as he held Bill Eckenrode at bay the entire 12-lap distance. At the finish, the top five were Daughenbaugh, Eckenrode, Michael Sinclair, Dave Dietrick, and Todd Davis.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
With the untimely passing of the track’s, publicist Dave Kittey, the race track was only able to provide names of the participants and not a complete race story.
The Pure Stock feature was won by Corey Ferris, followed by E.J. Rozak, John Hollis, Stephen Hazlett, and John Cain.
In the Pro Stocks, it was Brandon Doland over Martin Spade, Brett Hutira, Tommy Dembowski, and Sam Eichelberger.
The largest field of the night was in the Crate Late Model feature, as 16 cars took to the speedway with Ryan Frazee taking the win. Second place went to John Over, with third going to Michael Duritsky, followed by Troy Shields and Jeff Ferguson.
In the $5,000 to-win 410 Sprint Car feature, it was central PA invader Jordan Givler over Johnstown’s Dan Shetler, AJ Flick, Cody Bova, and Jeremy Hill.
Joe Jacobs won the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinder feature with Brad Dickey, CJ Parrill, Mark Sheffer, and Justin Ruff in tow.
The results of the Modified 4 Cylinder were unavailable.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
Bobby Santos won Saturday’s Must See Racing sprint car season finale with a sweeping, inside move entering the first turn; Santos passed Ryan Litt with 10 laps left and drove away by 5.472 seconds to earn a $3,000 payday and his second career David D. Mateer Memorial victory.
“Ryan was great; dirty air was really tough behind him and I’m not sure if we were going to have anything for him if not for the restart,” explained Santos. “I got the right yellow and it worked for us.”
Despite the elation of victory, Santos noted the bigger picture – that his thoughts were with a Jennerstown Speedway track worker who was struck on pit road while attempting to clean up a trail of fluid laid down earlier in the main event.
The incident led to a 45-minute stoppage during the Must See Racing feature. According to track officials, the track worker was awake and alert before being transported to a local hospital for further observation.
“Obviously, our main hope is that everyone is OK after that,” Santos said. “It was a scary ordeal, but it sounds like he’s going to be able to make a recovery and that’s the most important thing from all this.”
Before the stoppage, Litt led the first 19 laps of the feature uncontested and appeared to be on his way to his second win. He ultimately finished a distant second to Santos in the end.
Behind Schultz, fast qualifier Mike McVetta ran fourth. Liguori, who broke a u-joint in his heat race and had to start from the tail of the feature field, got to fifth but could advance no further and fell three points shy of the 2022 title.
