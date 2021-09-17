Led by a 4-goal performance from freshman Jesse Detweiler, the St. Vincent men’s soccer team cruised to a 10-1 home win against La Roche.
Seven different players scored at least one goal for SVC (1-4), while 12 different Bearcats were credited with at least one point, as St. Vincent posted its highest single-game offensive output in nine seasons.
St. Vincent outshot La Roche, 41-5. The visiting Redhawks scored the game’s first goal in the 13th minute, as Ryan Truax converted on a breakaway.
From there, it was all SVC.
Three minutes after La Roche’s strike, St. Vincent tied it on David Rahaman’s second goal of the season, as he headed in a perfect through pass from Alejandro Martinez.
Joel Quiroz Mansilla gave SVC the lead for good with a penalty kick goal.
Just 90 seconds later, Detweiler scored his first goal of the afternoon on a header in front directly off of a Jose Hurtado free kick. Detweiler then added his second tally of the afternoon in the 29th minute, as he caught up to an entry pass from Quiroz Mansilla and tapped it into the net to make it 4-1.
Detweiler and the Bearcats wasted little time in extending the gap in the opening moments of the second half. Detweiler competed his hat trick 88 seconds into the second half when he again caught up to a through ball from Quiroz Mansilla and sprung free for the breakaway goal. Four minutes later, Detweiler scored his fourth goal in similar fashion, with another assist from Quiroz Mansilla, to push the SVC advantage to 6-1.
Roberto Fulweiler and Sean Knipp scored their first goals of the season three minutes apart to up the lead to 8-1, before Brandon Brock netted his first career tally at the 77:37 mark, assisted by Leo Iocovangelo. Josue Cruz potted his first tally 53 seconds later, assisted by Caedon Seeger, to close out the scoring.
The 10 goals scored by St. Vincent are the most since a 14-0 win against Penn State-New Kensington on Sept. 11, 2012. It was also the last time an SVC player scored four or more goals, when Brody Ruffner posted a school-record six. Detweiler is also the first Bearcat to score a hat trick since Zack Kocak’s three-goal performance in a win against Waynesburg on Oct. 12, 2015.
The Bearcats are back in action, noon, Saturday, traveling to Frederick, Maryland to face Hood College.
