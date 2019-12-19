Greater Latrobe faced a tall task on Wednesday, as the Wildcats hosted reigning WPIAL Class AAA sub-section 1-B champion and undefeated Hempfield Area.
Although the Spartans ultimately prevailed, 37-33, to remain perfect, Greater Latrobe proved it could hang with one of the elite squads in the WPIAL.
Keyed by three consecutive falls, Greater Latrobe (1-1) held a 30-22 lead over Hempfield Area with just four weight classes remaining, but the Spartans (8-0) scored three straight victories, including a forfeit, to secure the match prior to the final bout.
After finishing third in the sub-section and failing to qualify for the WPIAL Class AAA Team Championships last season, the Wildcats aimed to surpass those results this campaign. If Wednesday’s effort is any indication, Greater Latrobe appears close to taking that next step, according to head coach Mike Ciotti.
“Overall, we wrestled well,” he said. “There were definitely some matches that we could’ve won that could’ve been the difference, but they all went out there and laid it on the line.
“I think we stepped up to the plate tonight. Hempfield is a little better than us right now,” he continued. “I feel that we’ve been on a steady climb here, and we’re closer and closer to the top.”
Hempfield Area opened the match by winning three of the first four bouts, with the only Wildcats’ win coming via forfeit.
With the Spartans staked to an 11-6 edge, GL senior Gabe Willochell scored a fall in the first period of his 138-pound bout against Derek Choby.
GL’s one-point lead was short-lived, however, as Ty Linsenbigler answered for Hempfield Area with a technical fall, and Trevor Verkleeren recorded a crucial fall against Jack Pletcher at 152 to make it 22-12. Verkleeren, a senior whose brother is a key member of the NCAA champion Penn State University wrestling team, notched the pin with just 18 seconds remaining in the third period.
Needing to make up points in order to have a chance, the Wildcats did just that, as they recorded three straight falls.
First, senior Mitch Tryon bested Alex Urbani in the second period at 160. Fellow senior Logan Zitterbart jumped out to an early lead against Julian Chillinsky at 170, and scored the fall midway through the second period. Lastly, freshman Corey Boerio recorded a first-period fall against Daniel Beck, giving GL the eight-point edge.
With a forfeit looming for Hempfield Area at 285, the Spartans needed nine points between the 195- and 220-pound matches to seal the outcome.
Justin Cramer, a senior from Jeannette who wrestles for Hempfield Area as part of a cooperative sponsorship, did his part, as he scored a fall in just 48 seconds against GL sophomore Tyler Lynch. Cramer was charged with an unsportsmanlike penalty following his victory, however, which resulted in a point being docked from the Spartans’ team total.
Dillon Ferretti made that penalty moot, however, as he produced a 13-3 major decision against Tyler Ross, clinching the Hempfield Area victory.
Although the outcome was already decided, Greater Latrobe freshman Vincent Kilkeary produced a memorable moment.
He trailed in the 106-pound bout to Ethan Lebin, 4-2, after the first period, and the margin remained the same until midway through the third. Kilkeary battled back late, and pulled even at 5-5 in the final seconds of regulation. He then scored a takedown in overtime to claim the 7-5 decision, and drew the praise of his coach for his tenacity.
“That was a tough match for him,” Ciotti said proudly. “He gave up four points early in the match. He was basically down that whole match until the third period, and came back.”
Prior to Wednesday, the Wildcats whitewashed Woodland Hills, 84-0, in a section match, and took first at a pair of tournaments. Against top opponents like the Spartans, though, Ciotti knows his team must win most of the toss-up matches and do a better job of minimizing the bonus points allowed.
“At dual meets, it comes down to winning the matches where it could go either way,” he said. “The matches where we’re going to lose, we just can’t give up those extra points like a major decision or a tech fall or a pin,” he said.
Hempfield Area, selected as a preseason favorite in the WPIAL, will next compete in a meet at Kiski Area on Friday, facing fellow title contenders Seneca Valley and Canon-McMillan.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, return to the mat on Saturday for their first non-section dual meet, as they travel to face Derry Area. Although the matchup doesn’t have implications toward the postseason, it still holds a special meeting to the Wildcats.
“It’s a backyard rivalry that we look forward to each year,” Ciotti said.
