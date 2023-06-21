Although the Unity Bulldogs lost decisively in three of their four games over the weekend in West Virginia, the trip appears to have served many purposes.

With an eye on the future, second-year Manager Glen Stott believes his team’s chemistry was fortified, and playing against premier competition will also pay dividends in the long term.

