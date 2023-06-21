Although the Unity Bulldogs lost decisively in three of their four games over the weekend in West Virginia, the trip appears to have served many purposes.
With an eye on the future, second-year Manager Glen Stott believes his team’s chemistry was fortified, and playing against premier competition will also pay dividends in the long term.
“I got a bunch of young players, and I just want to get them together as a team and let them get to know each other a little bit more. I’m just trying to plan for the future,” he said. “It seemed to work pretty good.”
Competing at the Timbuck Shields Memorial Tournament in West Virginia, Unity played in Bridgeport and Clarksburg, nearly two hours south.
Playing twice Friday, the Bulldogs fell to Bridgeport Junior 9-2 and South Charleston 10-0. Those final scores were a bit deceiving, though, according to Stott.
“We were in those games right up until the end,” the Bulldogs’ manager noted.
To that point, Unity trailed 2-1 against Bridgeport until the home team exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Bridgeport, which has captured numerous West Virginia state titles, closed out the victory in the sixth inning. Later that day, the Unity Bulldogs faced a 4-0 deficit until South Charleston scored six times in the fifth to enact the 10-run mercy rule.
Despite the outcome, Unity’s manager lauded pitcher Jack Thomas for his effort against South Charleston, the reigning state champions in West Virginia. Thomas worked into the fifth inning, allowing five hits, but performed better than his stat line indicated.
On Saturday, Unity won via forfeit against Moundsville, which did not have enough players. However, Unity provided one of its players defensively and still played an exhibition game, in which it prevailed 13-2 in five innings.
In the triumph, the Bulldogs scored seven runs in the second inning, and pounded out a dozen hits in total. Zach Stott, Jackson McMullen and Tyler Samide each collected a pair of hits, and McMullen drove in three runs.
Unity concluded the tournament Sunday, dropping a 17-2 decision in five innings against powerhouse Potomac Valley, a team that featured six collegiate players.
“They were just phenomenal. It was pretty impressive to watch them,” Glen Stott said of Potomac Valley, which went on to win the bracket.
As expected, the youthful Bulldogs, with six players who still compete in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, struggled against a team loaded with experienced players.
“They’re still very young, and they have a little bit of difficulty trying to keep up with the older teams,” Glen Stott noted. “We got a good nucleus going forward for the next few years.”
The younger Stott, McMullen and Tony Massari were among the hitting standouts throughout the weekend, while Riley Smith excelled defensively behind the plate and also had a pair of hits in the games against Bridgeport and Potomac Valley.
However, in addition to the lopsided defeats, the Bulldogs also endured some ailments that could hinder them as they continue throughout the District 31 American Legion campaign. That was evident Monday in a 17-0 loss against Bushy Run.
“We ended up coming away with some injuries, unfortunately, and kids are getting tired. It was a long weekend – a lot of baseball,” Glen Stott said.
Perhaps the most notable growth for the team took place away from the diamond, however. Although free time was at a premium in West Virginia, the Bulldogs enjoyed a team dinner Saturday night, and followed with a pool party at their hotel.
“They play ball together. They know each other from school a little bit. But this way, they get to know each other off the field,” Glen Stott detailed.
Despite the game results, Unity’s manager said he hopes to take his team for a weekend in West Virginia in future campaigns, as well, following the path that the Latrobe Jethawks and Manager Jason Bush have set in recent years.
“It’s actually the first time Unity has ever made a trip like this. Jason has been doing this for years, and I wanted to make sure all of Latrobe and Unity players got a chance to do it,” Glen Stott said. “It’s something I’m going to try to do continually going forward.”
Game 1
Unity 0 0 0 1 1 0 X – 2 5 0
Bridgeport 1 1 0 7 0 X X – 9 7 1
Game 2
Unity 0 0 0 0 0 X X – 0 4 3
S Charleston 0 2 0 2 6 X X – 10 6 0
Game 3
Moundsville 1 0 0 1 0 X X – 2 4 3
Unity 2 7 0 4 X X X – 13 12 2
Game 4
Potomac Valley 11 1 3 0 2 X X – 17 10 0
Unity 0 0 0 0 1 X X – 1 4 7
