A glance at the Ligonier Valley girls soccer results shows several lopsided losses for the Rams to begin the 2020 season. Outscored 23-1 in their first two section games, Ligonier Valley could have lamented the transition to the WPIAL this season.
That’s not the case for the Lady Rams, however, according to longtime head coach Eric Vogelsang. While the shift to the WPIAL expectedly has brought more difficult competition, it’s an opportunity for the program to continue to grow. Although Vogelsang has guided the Lady Rams to a winning record during his previous 18 years, he has never measured his teams on wins and losses.
“We are thrilled to be in the WPIAL and have an actual conference in soccer,” Vogelsang stated. “It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s what will make us better.”
To his point, the Lady Rams went 7-9 last year competing in District 6, narrowly missing postseason play in Class 2A. The Heritage Conference did not have its own girls soccer league, however, which forced the Lady Rams to schedule several teams from other conferences around the district, including the WestPAC in Somerset County.
Now, the Lady Rams are a part of the WPIAL Class 1A Section 1, which consists of powerhouse Greensburg Central Catholic, as well as Apollo-Ridge, Springdale, Serra Catholic, Jeannette, Riverview, and St. Joseph.
The more challenging schedule has not been the only hurdle for the Lady Rams, however, as they have seen a reduction in the roster size. The Lady Rams graduated a strong class from last year, including a pair of four-year starters in Hannah Long and Olivia Anto.
Thus, the opening roster consisted of 18 players, including only 11 with real soccer experience, and the Lady Rams have already been hit hard by injuries.
While the team lacks quantity, the quality of the players, particularly their approach to the season, has been a bright spot. Dating back to the winter, 10 of those players put in a full indoor season, which included frequent conditioning and practices, as well as several weekend tournaments.
When the coronavirus (COVID-19) hit, the Lady Rams continued to build their soccer acumen and chemistry through Zoom meetings.
And when the county moved into the green phase in June, the players immediately got together to work on their game.
“We consistently had 15-16 girls attending every summer workout, which is leaps and bounds my highest percentage I’ve ever had,” Vogelsang noted. “When the PIAA pushed mandatory practices back a week, my four captains took it upon themselves to get them together to do a full week of conditioning anyway.”
Those captains include seniors Tatum Hoffman (forward), Carol Woods (defender), Zoe Ferry (midfielder), and Bella Schueltz (forward). Hoffman, who led the team in scoring last year, and Woods are both returning captains, becoming two of just five girls to receive that distinction in team history.
Ligonier Valley also returns senior goalkeeper Savannah Martinez, junior midfielder Kaelyn Adams, and sophomores Megan Glista (midfielder) and Kiersten Auman (defender). Meanwhile, fellow sophomores Olyvia Hartman (defender), Kia Deemer (forward), and Madeline Manges (defender) all could play key roles in 2020. Sophomores Emma Burns, Mikayla Moore and Emmie Horner, and freshmen Ella Pierce, Bailey O’Brien, Mikayla Smithley, and Delaney Baird fill out the roster.
The Lady Rams also have a notable addition to the staff, as former Ligonier Valley and Waynesburg University player Nikki Davis is serving as a volunteer coach.
“She has been a great role model for the girls, and a great addition to the staff,” Vogelsang said of the 2014 LV grad.
Because several of the early-season matches were cancelled, the Lady Rams had just one nonconference tilt before jumping into section play. That tune-up, a 5-1 loss at South Allegheny, preceded setbacks of 8-0 and 15-1 against Springdale and GCC, respectively. However, the Lady Rams did maintain matchups against several D6 programs, including Windber Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, and North Star.
While Vogelsang and the Lady Rams would love to find success this season, challenging themselves should produce long-term benefits for the program, both on and off the pitch.
“My advocating for high school sports to continue had very little to do with wins and losses. With the adversity facing us currently, it’s time to prove that,” he said. “So far, the girls’ attitudes have been spectacular. They give me everything they have in every single practice and every single game.
“I think so many life lessons can be taught from high school sports,” he continued. “First and foremost among those is to not quit just because a situation gets a little difficult. We’re in a difficult situation, but we need to prove we will stick to it until the very end.”
