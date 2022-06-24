Maddy Grimm enjoyed an unparalleled athletic career during her time at Ligonier Valley. The 2013 grad excelled in four sports – softball, basketball, soccer and football. Grimm served as the kicker on Friday nights in the fall for the Rams football team, while thriving on the soccer pitch throughout the rest of the week. In the winter, she was a star on the hardwood for Ligonier Valley. But her most impressive performances came in the spring as a prolific-hitting shortstop for the LV softball squad.
Like most college-bound athletes, Grimm had to decide the best destination for her future. But she also faced the pressure of choosing which sport to pursue, as she had various options.
“I had no idea what I was doing until I committed,” revealed Grimm, a Stahlstown native. “To me, the tempo of basketball and even soccer was just so much more engaging than softball. It was just more entertaining to me. But I think it’s safe to say that softball was my best sport.
“I was actually nervous when I got to Kent State because I was playing one sport all year. I kind of made a promise to myself to really dive in and specialize the most that I could,” she continued.
Indeed, the decision to play on the diamond at Kent State proved fruitful, as Grimm achieved unprecedented success with the Golden Flashes. From 2014-17, Grimm rewrote the record book, establishing program career records in RBIs (192), runs (172), and home runs (69), as well as single-season marks in runs, home runs, and total bases.
Those accolades are even more impressive when considering that Grimm also shifted to third base, a position she had never played previously.
“It was crazy to have to learn a secondary position at the Division I level. You didn’t have much time to adapt,” she detailed.
Ending her career with the Golden Flashes on a high note, Grimm was named the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 2017.
Although she earned her degree in exercise science, Grimm did not step away from softball after her graduation. Instead, she juggled a professional playing career with a pair of assistant coaching roles.
In 2018, she joined the staff at Ashland University, helping the Eagles qualify for their conference tournament. The following year, she returned closer to home, joining the University of Pittsburgh as a volunteer assistant.
During that same timeframe, Grimm joined team Moh-BEEL! USA of the American Softball Association league. She enjoyed incredible success with the team, tying for the league-lead with 10 home runs in 2018. After Grimm posted another stellar campaign in 2019, however, the league folded, prompting Grimm to look elsewhere.
Subsequently, Grimm landed in New Zealand, playing for Parklands Christchurch United. With the seasons flipped in the Southern Hemisphere, Grimm’s campaign spanned from September 2019 until March 2020. Less than two weeks before the season was scheduled to conclude, however, the arrival of COVID-19 short-circuited the league, forcing Grimm to leave the country prematurely.
“I actually had to book an early flight home because of COVID,” she said. “New Zealand was literally shutting down the borders, so it was basically like ‘leave now.’”
An Italian league slated for the summer of 2020 was consequently canceled because of the pandemic, which left Grimm back home in Stahlstown. Although she spent some time playing as a “sponsored athlete” in a A-Series slow-pitch league that summer, the pandemic afforded Grimm the opportunity to branch into becoming a private instructor. Teaching both hitting and fielding, Grimm initially connected with a promising Ligonier Valley softball player who had yet to make her mark at the varsity level at that time.
“All through COVID, I worked with Maddie Griffin – three times a week online,” explained Grimm. “She would set up a net in her living room and she would just hit into it. She was kind of my trial run athlete, and I loved it.”
After Griffin’s sophomore campaign was canceled, the work with Grimm paid significant dividends. In 2021, Griffin emerged as the Rams’ top hitter, and one of the best pitchers in the entire state, leading LV to the PIAA Class 2A championship game.
This past year, Griffin was equally dominant in the circle and at the plate, propelling the Rams to another stellar regular season. However, an injury sidelined her for the team’s playoff loss.
Much like Grimm, though, Griffin will continue her college career at a Division I school in Ohio, and she’ll attend Youngstown State beginning this fall.
“We have a lot in common. It’s been really cool to watch and be alongside her on her journey,” said Grimm. “She’s a really cool, dedicated, intelligent athlete, which I think is perfect when it comes to a pitcher.”
While Grimm made an impact on Griffin’s career, the opportunity to serve as an instructor created a new path for Grimm.
Subsequently, Grimm relocated to Irvine, California in November 2020 to pursue a full-time opportunity to provide private instruction. With the birth of Maddy Grimm Training, the former Rams star began working with youth players in a region that produces a bevy of softball standouts.
“Orange County in general is a huge hotbed for travel softball, because they can play 12 months out of the year,” Grimm explained. “It’s really a good place to thrive when this is your specialization.”
In addition to her private instruction, Grimm has helped coach three local travel teams – SoCal Athletics 16U, 14U, and 12U – as well as nearby Northwood High School.
“Basically, any team nearby I’m helping,” she joked.
Although she played for Collecchio in Italy last summer, Grimm has since declined international offers, as she shifts her focus to her new career. Grimm, who recently turned 27, believes she will have slow-pitch softball opportunities in the future if she still has the desire to take the field.
Despite relocating to the West Coast and spanning the globe in recent years, Grimm has never abandoned her local ties. Last spring, she hosted a clinic in Ligonier, and she has continued to work with Griffin and other youth softball players whenever she returns to the area. She also has continued to support the Rams and head coach Mark Zimmerman, who guided the program during her career.
Nearly a decade removed from her graduation, Grimm still fondly reflects on her time at Ligonier Valley, and credits the community for much of her success.
“For me, that was huge to have so much support from the community and my teammates and the coaches and my family,” she said. “I feel very blessed to have had such great memories and relationships.”
