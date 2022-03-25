The Greater Latrobe boys’ tennis team has a new leader to coach this season. Kim Kissell is entering her first season as the head coach, but she is no stranger to the program.
The Kissell children were all very successful tennis players at Greater Latrobe High School, winning WPIAL and PIAA championships during their time as Wildcats.
Kissell is also the head coach at Seton Hill University.
Coach Kissell is looking forward to the opportunity to take over the boys’ program at Greater Latrobe and has clear-cut expectations for her first season as head coach.
“I am hoping to have around a .500 record by the end of the season, and if we do better, I’d be very happy with that,” Kissell said.
Kissell is looking to rely on veteran leadership to lead the Wildcats to be successful this season. Greater Latrobe has just one rostered senior, but the majority of players on the roster have quite a bit of experience. The Wildcats roster is composed of one senior, three juniors, two sophomores, and three freshmen.
One of those veterans who will be returning to the team this year is junior August Lawrence. Lawrence who started last year and was a major contributor will be moving up in the line.
“August was a starter and our number two player last year,” Kissell said. “This year he will be moving up to be our number one player and I think he will do well.”
Filling in at the number two spot for Lawrence will be a newcomer to the Wildcats team junior Josh Havrilla. Havrilla competed on the Greater Latrobe volleyball team previously.
“(Josh) has been playing tennis his whole life with his family, so he has some experience,” Kissell said. “He has a lot of good potential for the experience that he has.”
Another returning player who will be a starter is senior Isaac Krom. Kissell said Krom started last season as a junior and will return as a starter on this year’s team.
Junior Koen Fulton will be back for the Wildcats as well. Kissell looks for Fulton to be a huge help for the Wildcats in double’s play.
The Wildcats’ newcomer freshman Blaise Bukovac will see significant playing time for Greater Latrobe this season. Bukovac will play in first doubles this year with Fulton, Kissell said
“I look for Blaise and Koen to be strong for our first doubles team and have a lot of wins,” Kissell said.
The other newcomers on the team who look to get some playing time include, sophomore Logan Jacobina, and freshmen Nate Billet and Vinnie Zaccagnini.
Kissell is very pleased with how the team has bought in, especially with it being her first year as head coach.
“(The players) come to practice and they pick things up really easily, and I feel like they are going to be ready for our season,” Kissell said.
Kissell said she welcomes the opportunity to have as many new players on the team as possible.
“In a way, I feel like (having newcomers) makes my coaching job much easier,” she said. “They are so eager to learn, and they give it their all every time. They have no hesitation with learning, and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”
Kissell said she and her team are really looking forward to more of a “normal” season as most of the covid restrictions that were in place last year are now lifted.
“It’s so nice for the kids to be able to have a normal season,” she said. “I felt so bad having to limit the schedules and having to cancel the 2020 season. It is just so nice to be able to get back to playing.”
Greater Latrobe began their season with an opening conference match against Penn Trafford on Monday, March 21. The Wildcats suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Warriors.
Greater Latrobe won its home opener, 4-1, over Connellsville Thursday.
Wildcats August Lawrence (6-1, 6-0), Josh Havrilla (6-1, 6-3) and Koen Fulton (2-6, 6-3,6-3) won in singles play, while Vinny Zaccagnini and Henry Krom (4-6, 6-4, 6-3) in doubles competition.
