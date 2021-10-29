PITTSBURGH — A lack of effort wasn’t the reason the Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team fell against Shaler Area in the quarterfinal-round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs on Thursday.
“If anything, I could say they probably tried too hard tonight,” Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski said.
Despite a hard-fought performance, the No. 10 Lady Wildcats could not overcome No. 2-seeded Shaler Area, suffering a three-game sweep.
After falling behind by nine points early in the first set, Greater Latrobe cut the deficit to three, but it wasn’t enough as Shaler Area pulled away, 25-20. Then, Shaler Area heated up in the next two games, winning by identical scores of 25-9 to advance to the semifinals.
The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 13-4 overall record and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.
Greater Latrobe lost twice to No. 3 Oakland Catholic and once to No. 6 Penn Trafford but picked up an impressive 3-1 win against P-T late in the season. The Lady Wildcats also swept No. 7 Bethel Park in a first-round playoff matchup on Tuesday.
Despite Thursday’s loss, Vosefski said this season gave him and the Lady Wildcats a lot to be proud of.
“Especially when you’re playing the caliber of teams we played this year,” he said. “Our section had three teams in the top 10 in the playoffs. We beat a team like Bethel Park that was ranked three spots ahead of us. It’s a testament to how hard these girls work day in and day out at practice, and what they bring to the match every time.”
Vosefski offered nothing but praise for Greater Latrobe’s senior leadership, which included Shallyn Shank, Anna Rafferty, Bailey Watson, Alanna Thiel and Jill Wesneski.
“I can’t say enough about this group of girls,” he said. “I told them in the huddle after the game that I will remember this group of girls for as long as I coach, because there wasn’t one of them that played for themselves. They all played for each other. So, as a coach, you can’t ask for anything more.”
Against a team like Shaler Area, the Lady Wildcats needed to play a near-perfect game. However, as Vosefski conceded, “We weren’t perfect tonight.”
Greater Latrobe made 23 receiving errors against Shaler Area compared to just seven against Bethel Park on Tuesday.
“I think when we made those errors we got a little hesitant in our play, where against Bethel Park we were the aggressor and things were just flowing for us,” he said. “Tonight was almost a flip-flop of the Bethel Park game, and unfortunately we were on the other end of the stick. We were the one looking for answers, and they weren’t coming.”
Rafferty led the way with 10 kills. Elle Snyder, Paige Watson and Lily Fenton each had three. Against Bethel Park, Rafferty and Emma Blair combined for 28 kills. Fenton also chalked up 20 assists.
On Tuesday, Greater Latrobe stifled Bethel Park at the net with 11 blocks but managed just one against Shaler Area — courtesy of Watson.
“We were a little bit hesitant and Shaler was doing a good job of looking for high hands off our block,” Vosefski said. “We were not penetrating the net as well as we could. And they were hitting our high hands and it was going out of bounds.”
Shaler Area’s senior outside hitter Mia Schubert had a game-high 16 kills, and the Lady Wildcats struggled to find an answer for her defensively.
“That’s their big stud,” Vosefski said. “You can’t take away from her. She’s a (heck) of a player.”
In the first game, Fenton set Rafferty for a powerful kill to make it 3-all, but Shaler Area steadily opened up a lead from thereon — eventually going ahead, 20-11.
However, with Maya Krehlik serving, the Lady Wildcats strung together five points in a row to make it a four-point game. Greater Latrobe cut the deficit to three, 23-20, when Rafferty put away an errant set by Shaler Area. But Shaler Area’s Hilary Quinn came up with a big kill and a subsequent Greater Latrobe net violation by the Lady Wildcats allowed the Lady Titans to take the first game.
Shaler Area scored the first six points of the second game, but the Lady Wildcats came within four points when Watson set Fenton for a kill that carried plenty of top spin. However, the Lady Titans soon went on a tear and, with a 16-8 lead, scored nine of the next 10 points to close out the second game.
The third game was much of the same, as Greater Latrobe once again fell into an early hole, this time at 7-1. Shaler Area served up two consecutive aces to cap a 16-point third set win.
“It wasn’t our night, it was their night,” Vosefski said. “Their head coach Paul (Stadelman) is a friend of mine, so I wish him all the best and hope he’s the next WPIAL champion and no one else.”
Shaler Area will face Oakland Catholic on Tuesday in the semifinals.
