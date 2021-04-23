Taylor Desko led the Greater Latrobe girls’ lacrosse team to an 8-6 victory against host Norwin during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 1 game played Thursday.
Desko scored four goals for the Lady Wildcats, while Carolina Walters netted a pair. Julia Battaglia and Kloe Templeton also found the back of the net for the Lady Wildcats, who improved to 4-3 in section play and 4-5 overall.
Junior Kaylee Dusetzina stopped 11 of 17 shots on goal, as Greater Latrobe converted eight of 18 shots. The Lady Wildcats also had 20 ground ball controls, one interception and nine draw controls to just six for Norwin.
Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:30 p.m. today against Plum in a home exhibition.
