Derry Township Wrestling Club proudly announces the following DTWC and Derry Youth Wrestlers who attended the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships held at the University of Pittsburgh on March 25-26.
Qualifiers:
Brock Bateman
Will McNeal
Mikey McNeal
Caleb Johnston
Brycen Johnston
Luke Stanley
Slade Horwat
Cael Brown
Maddox Mehalic
Corbin Horner
Dallin Horner
Hunter Simms
Hines Kromel
Haydyn Horwat
Myles Perla
Mayson Perla
Dane Marts
Charlie Bush
Maizy Mikeska
Medalists:
Maizy Mikeska 4th
Mikey McNeal 5th
Hunter Simms 8th
Slade Horwat 8th
STATE CHAMPION:
Will McNeal
Athletes also attended the Keystone State Championship for youth wrestlers, which was held March 17-19 at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex in Indiana.
Qualifiers:
Brock Bateman
Corbin Horner
Dallin Horner
Hunter Simms
Hines Kromel
Dane Marts
Mikey McNeal
Will McNeal
Luke Stanley
Slade Horwat
Maddox Mehalic
Caleb Johnston
Ty Blasko
Medalists:
Mikey McNeal 7th
Dane Marts 8th
STATE CHAMPIONS:
Brock Bateman
Will McNeal
