Derry Area wrestling coach Troy Dolan hoped in the preseason that some of last year’s successful senior leadership would spill over to this year’s team.
He also hoped that the offseason work throughout the year that “Anthony Mucci, Dylan Klim and some of the newer guys were putting in would pay off.”
Assistant coach B.J Mikeska describes their team as young with only two seniors, but he’s looking for that surprise wrestler to emerge like last year’s Christian Hirak, who made it to the PIAA State Championships.
The Trojans began their season with a meaningful road win.
“We beat Riverview so far to be 1-0,” Dolan said, referencing their sectional record.
This past weekend, Derry went 3-2 at the Babbit Duals held at River Valley High School.
“We lost to Glendale and Penns Valley,” Dolan said. “We knew they were both going to be tough matches. And then we got to wrestle River Valley for fifrh and sixth and won that one.”
The Trojans face Valley at home at 7 p.m. today in their second sectional match of the year.
“We’ll have Valley on Wednesday which will be a conference match,” Dolan said. “I think it’s going to be a little more challenging than Riverview. There were some holes when we wrestled Riverview and (we) wound up pretty nicely. But I do think this one will be a little bit more challenging.”
Derry will look to build on the success they discovered the past weekend.
“After the Babbit Duals, we have a couple of guys undefeated still. Anthony Mucci coming into the lineup at 107 …he’s been a great addition to the team,” Dolan said. “He’s undefeated, so far. We have Bret Klim and Giovanni Beatrice both undefeated, right now.”
In addition to the undefeated wrestlers, Dolan describes the team’s successful leadership coming from “some of our other leaders coming into the team like Nathan Barkley and Dylan Klim.”
The team will look to fill early voids with some inexperience.
“We knew there was going to be one or two holes this year, so we knew it was going to be a little bit difficult,” Dolan said.
But Dolan is seeing some positive early results.
“Even our less-experienced guys are wrestling well…I would say, above their experience level, really. But, they are still inexperienced…We’ve got a little ways to go, yet,” he said.
Paul DiMartini can be reached at lb.pauldimartini@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
