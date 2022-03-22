The Keystone State Championship for youth wrestlers was held March 18-20 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie.
The following wrestlers from the Derry Township Wrestling Club qualified, place holders and champions at the event:
Youth wrestlers (K-6)
Qualifiers
8-under
Maximus Battaglini
Luke Stanley
10-under
Caleb Johnston
Cael Brown
Place Holders
6-under
Brock Bateman, 4th
8-under
Slade Horwat, 5th
12-under
Will McNeal, 5th
Dylan Bateman, 5th
Mikey McNeal, 7th
2022 STATE CHAMPIONS
6-uunder
Corbin Horner
10-under
Maddox Mehalic
Junior High
Mason Horwat, 3rd
Dylan Bateman, 3rd
Gabi Bateman, 2nd
Brady Brown, 6th
