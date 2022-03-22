The Keystone State Championship for youth wrestlers was held March 18-20 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie.

The following wrestlers from the Derry Township Wrestling Club qualified, place holders and champions at the event:

Youth wrestlers (K-6)

Qualifiers

8-under

Maximus Battaglini

Luke Stanley

10-under

Caleb Johnston

Cael Brown

Place Holders

6-under

Brock Bateman, 4th

8-under

Slade Horwat, 5th

12-under

Will McNeal, 5th

Dylan Bateman, 5th

Mikey McNeal, 7th

2022 STATE CHAMPIONS

6-uunder

Corbin Horner

10-under

Maddox Mehalic

Junior High

Mason Horwat, 3rd

Dylan Bateman, 3rd

Gabi Bateman, 2nd

Brady Brown, 6th

