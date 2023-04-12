Derry Area boys volleyball went up early, but Armstrong battled back in set two to win, but the Trojans course corrected to win the Class 2A, Section 2 match at 3-1 Tuesday.
“When you get up like that sometimes like in that last set, sometimes when you get that kind of lead you take your foot off the gas and coast to the finish line,” Derry coach Shawn Spencer said. “And Armstrong is too good of a team to coast against, and they got back into it. But when they did we found a way to do what we needed to do to come out on top.”
The Trojans took the first lead early in the first set and while the lead was traded early, Derry eventually gained control and rolled to a 25-18 win.
In set two, Derry started in the lead, but Armstong fought back to take the lead at 6-4 and they never looked back.
Then Derry Area got back on course and took set three 25-23 and set four 29-27.
“I think the big thing is the kids put their foot back on the gas and said, ‘Hey, we are going to go after it,’” Spencer said. “That is what they did, toward the end of that set. I think they took their foot off the gas a little bit and just tried to coast in. Sometimes when you do that, you have to get your foot back on the pedal. We eventually found it and found a way to get it done, when we needed to.”
Spencer thinks getting players back that were out with injuries and sickness helps with the Trojans’ win.
“I don’t know about a sparkplug, but we’ve dealt with so many injuries and sicknesses and stuff like that this year that we’ve not been able to do the same thing for day to day,” he said. “Tonight, we got a couple of kids back. And you are trying to piece things together. Cam McNichol led Derry with 13 kills and three blocks. Mason Beeman and Gabe Carbonara each added nine kills. Ethan Frye chipped in five kills as well. Sabastian Schall had 22 digs and Carbonara added 15 digs. Noah Berkhimer had 32 assists.
Softball
Ligonier Valley 3,
Belle Vernon 0
With Cheyenne Piper in the pitcher’s circle, Ligonier Valley shuts out Belle Vernon. Piper didn’t allow a single run against Belle Vernon, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Lady Rams to a 3-0 victory.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Piper struck out eight, while Belle Vernon’s Talia Ross sat down nine.
A double by Gracie Sokol in the sixth inning was a positive for Belle Vernon.
Piper allowed two hits and no runs over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Ross took the loss for Belle Vernon, allowing four hits and three runs over six innings, striking out nine and walking one.
Piper, Zoe Plummer, Abigail Springer, and Neve Dowden each collected one hit to lead Ligonier Valley.
Baseball
Ligonier Valley 12, Valley 2
The Ligonier Valley baseball team rolled to a 12-2 nonsection win over Valley Tuesday.
The Rams went up 2-0 after the bottom of the first. Valley added a run in the top of the second, but Ligonier Valley hit the gas in the bottom of the third with six runs to take an 8-1 lead that it would only add to.
Tyler Smith gets the win for the Rams, striking out nine.
Ringgold 3,
Greater Latrobe 2
Both teams were strong on the hill on Tuesday, but Ringgold was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Greater Latrobe for a 3-2 win Tuesday.
Pitcher Riley Smith started the game for the Wildcats and recorded 18 outs.
Greater Latrobe lost despite out-hitting Ringgold 6-3.
Ringgold got things started in the first inning when Hunter Mamie drove in one on a single.
Ringgold pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third Mason Suss doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Lorenzo Glasser led things off on the pitcher’s mound for Ringgold. The pitcher allowed five hits and two runs over six and a third innings, striking out four and walking one.
Smith led things off on the mound for Greater Latrobe Varsity Wildcats. He surrendered three runs on three hits over six innings, striking out two.
Erik Batista led Greater Latrobe with two hits in four at-bats.
Girls lacrosse
Greater Latrobe 15,
GCC 2
The Wildcats girls lacrosse team traveled to Greensburg Central Catholic for a 15-2 win.
Ryley Quinn led the scoring for the Lady Wildcats with four goals, and Tyler Desko had three. Maddie Slatter added a goal for Latrobe, and so did Tess Campbell.
Natalie Gessler had seven saves in goal for Latrobe.
Girls volleyball
Greater Latrobe 3, Mars 0
The No. 1 ranked Greater Latrobe Lady Wildcats traveled to Mars Area High School Tuesday to take on the No. 4 ranked team in the AA division, the Mars Fighting Planets. After trading the first two points the Cats got down to business on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, scoring points in bunches and cruised to a 25–16 first set win. Set two saw the Wildcats take the lead and never look back, downing the team from Mars 25–15 and taking a 2-0 lead in the match. In set three, Mars would not go quietly battling Latrobe point for point, taking a 21–24 lead late in the third set, but Lady Wildcats showed why they have earned the top spot by reeling off the next five points to take the set 26–24 and the match 3–0.
