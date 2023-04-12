Derry Area boys volleyball went up early, but Armstrong battled back in set two to win, but the Trojans course corrected to win the Class 2A, Section 2 match at 3-1 Tuesday.

“When you get up like that sometimes like in that last set, sometimes when you get that kind of lead you take your foot off the gas and coast to the finish line,” Derry coach Shawn Spencer said. “And Armstrong is too good of a team to coast against, and they got back into it. But when they did we found a way to do what we needed to do to come out on top.”

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

