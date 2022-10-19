It was senior night at Derry Area and the volleyball team celebrated its seniors with a 3-1 Class 3A, Section 3 victory over the visiting Apollo-Ridge Tuesday. Derry won the first set 25-17, but lost the second 25-19. It rallied to take the last two sets 25-22 and 25-8. Sasha Whitfield had 12 kills to lead the Lady Trojans. Isabella DePalma had eight kills, while Emily Berkhimer and Emilee Blasko had six apiece.
Katie Dunlap led Derry in digs with 10, while Regan Repak led the team with 33 assists.
The Derry Area JV squad also beat Apollo-Ridge 2-1. Madison Repak led with nine kills, while Sophia Mazzoni had six. Kayla Enos had six digs to lead the JV team, while Cassidy Dunlap led in assists, with 28.
The Lady Rams fell to the Yellow Jackets in straight sets in a Class 3A, Section 3 match Tuesday. Ruby Wallace led Ligonier Valley with four kills, while Emily Rankin had three service points.
The Greater Latrobe cross-country teams joined teams from across the county at Westmoreland County Community College for the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Cross-Country Championships last Wednesday. The Wildcat boys and girls teams each finished third in the large school division.
Hempfield’s boys and Norwin’s girls were the 2022 champions among the large schools, while the Kiski Area boys and Derry Area’s girls won the small school division trophies.
August Lawrence again led the way for the Wildcats finishing third overall after traveling the 5000-meter course in 16:59. Koen Fulton, Steve Janke, Liam Wilson and Jack Gaffney completed the scoring for the Cats. Henry Krom and Vinny Zaccagnini also raced for the varsity seven.
The girls were led by a third-place finish from Emerson Skatell, finishing in a time of 18:50.She was followed by fellow medalist Carley Berk in 13th place. Cora Drylie, Kyleigh Krisfalusi, and Brynn Zangaro rounded out the top five with Hayden Kraynick and Elise Long also competing in the varsity race.
