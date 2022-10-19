It was senior night at Derry Area and the volleyball team celebrated its seniors with a 3-1 Class 3A, Section 3 victory over the visiting Apollo-Ridge Tuesday. Derry won the first set 25-17, but lost the second 25-19. It rallied to take the last two sets 25-22 and 25-8. Sasha Whitfield had 12 kills to lead the Lady Trojans. Isabella DePalma had eight kills, while Emily Berkhimer and Emilee Blasko had six apiece.

Katie Dunlap led Derry in digs with 10, while Regan Repak led the team with 33 assists.

