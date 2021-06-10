Derry Ukes took an early lead and never looked back during a 14-7 win against St. Joe’s Club in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Derry Ukes led 3-1 after the first inning and 10-3 through four complete. St. Joe’s Club scored four of the game’s final eight runs. The game was shortened to six innings due to time curfew.
Four players each had two singles for Derry Ukes (7-7), including Anthony Monios, Peyton Gmuer, Ben Gera and Nolan Plummer. John Wasnick, Nick Stump and Elliot Kintz also singled for Derry Ukes, which scored 14 runs on 11 hits.
Wasnick scored four runs; Monios crossed twice, and Gmuer and Lloyd each scored a pair.
Jacob Cramer doubled twice to lead St. Joe’s Club (9-7) at the plate. Peyton Chismar and Cole Short singled twice.
Winning pitcher Jake Lloyd had six strikeouts and four walks. Sam Hochard fanned one while issuing three walks in defeat.
———
Derry Ukes St. Joe’s ab r h ab r h
Wasnick 4 4 1 Cramer 4 2 2 Monios 3 3 2 Boring 2 0 0 Gmuer 3 2 2 Chismar 2 0 1 Lloyd 2 2 0 Short 1 1 1 Gera 4 0 2 Zaccagni 2 1 0 Plummer 3 1 2 Rosenstl 3 0 0 Skwirut 4 0 0 Beeman 2 0 0 Stump 4 1 1 Losier 3 0 0 Zinkham 1 0 0 Struble 1 0 0 Sacco 3 1 0 Ridilla 0 0 0 Kintz 2 0 1 Hochard 1 0 0 Jones 2 1 0 Bonomo 1 1 0 Peddar 1 1 0
Totals 33 14 11 Totals 25 7 4Derry Ukes 304 331 0 — 14 11 4St. Joe’s 100 240 0 — 7 4 5 Doubles: Cramer-2 (SJC) Strikeouts by: Lloyd-6, Sacco-0, Kintz-1 (DU); Hochard-1, Boring-1, Rosensteel-1, Jones-1 (SJC) Base on balls by: Lloyd-4, Sacco-2, Kintz-2 (DU); Hochard-3, Boring-1, Rosensteel-1, Jones-2 (SJC) Winning pitcher: Jake Lloyd Losing pitcher: Sam Hochard
