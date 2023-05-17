The Derry Ukes topped the FOE Eagles by an 18-12 score Monday, May 15, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
The Ukes held a slim 5-4 lead after four innings of play. The teams posted two runs each in the fifth inning to increase the score to 7-6. After Derry scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 9-6 advantage, FOE plated six runs in the home half of the inning to take a 12-9 lead. Derry responded in a big way in the seventh inning, scoring nine runs to earn an 18-12 victory.
Parker Petrosky was the winning pitcher for the Ukes. He was relieved by Matt Fernell, who struck out four batters and issued three walks.
River Jones was the losing pitcher for FOE as he struck out one and walked three. He was relieved by Ethan Goughneour, who fanned nine while issuing just one free pass.
Tristan Lettie hit a triple for the Ukes, and Fernell and Sonny Simon each had a double. Lettie was 2 for 3 and scored three times. Cameron Forbes was 3 for 5 on the day and scored twice. Fernell was 2 for 4 and scored twice. Simon scored four runs. The team had 13 hits in the game.
The FOE Eagles were led at the plate by Damen Camarote, who hit a double and was 2 for 3 with a run scored. He was joined by Danilo Macasaet, who hit a double and was 2 for 4 and scored twice. Jones was 2 for 4 and crossed the plate once. Goughneour scored twice. The team had 10 hits in the game.
Heat Siphon 18, FOE 6
Heat Siphon defeated the FOE Eagles by an 18-6 score Sunday, May 14.
Heat Siphon was clinging to a 5-4 lead after three innings before exploding for 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 15-4 advantage. They tacked on three more runs in the next inning to go up 18-4. The Eagles plated two in the home half of the inning as Heat Siphon invoked the 10-run mercy rule, taking an 18-6 five-inning win.
Preston Donovan was the winning pitcher for Heat Siphon as he struck out four batters while issuing six free passes. He was relieved by Mason Fridley, who fanned three and issued one free pass.
Justin Papuga was the losing pitcher for the FOE Eagles. He struck out four and walked six. He was relieved by Justin Urban, who struck out one batter but also walked six. Sam Vasser closed out the game for the Eagles as he also struck out one batter but issued four free passes.
Donovan and Noah Nixon scored three runs apiece for the victors. Teammates Ryan Karaschak, Levi Moser, Sage Sevacko and Anderson Varchetti scored two runs each for Heat Siphon.
There were just seven hits in the game between both teams as they combined for over 20 walks and 10 errors.
Cooperstown 18, Ukes 3
The Cooperstown Vets overpowered the Derry Ukes by an 18-3 score Sunday, May 14.
Cooperstown jumped out to an early 6-3 lead after three innings before plating seven runs in the fourth and another five in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule, earning an 18-3 victory.
Cooper Gelsdorf earned the win for Cooperstown as he struck out two and walked just one batter. Parker Zinkham was on the losing side of the hill as he issued three free passes. He was relieved by Jaxson Repko, who struck out one but walked seven. Mason Zinkham closed out the game for the Ukes.
Owen Teslevich led the offensive onslaught for Cooperstown as he went 4 for 4 and scored three runs. He was complemented by teammates Brennan Borbonus, Chase Lukon and Liam McMahen, who scored three runs each. Evan Sanders added two runs for Cooperstown.
Sonny Simon was 3 for 3 for the Ukes with a run scored. Repko was 2 for 2. Matt Fernell and Mickey Monios also scored.
VFW 9, Heat Siphon 8
VFW scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 9-8 win over Heat Siphon in a game Saturday, May 13.
Heat Siphon enjoyed an early 3-0 lead before VFW scored two runs in back to back innings for a 4-3 lead after three. Each team plated a run in the fourth inning, giving VFW a slim 5-4 advantage. Heat Siphon turned in a four-run seventh inning for an 8-5 lead but couldn’t hold on as VFW matched with four runs in the home half of the inning to secure the one-run victory.
Mason Hrubes was the winning pitcher for VFW as he fanned five batters. He was relieved by Noah Smith, who struck out two but walked six. James Rafferty finished the game for VFW as he struck out four batters and issued seven free passes.
Noah Dixon started the game for Heat Siphon. Levi Moser came on in relief, fanning four while walking three. Preston Donovan closed out the game, striking out two batters and walking one.
Hrubes hit a triple for VFW while Rafferty registered a double. They each scored two runs, along with Braden Nelson, who crossed the plate twice as well.
Dixon and Donovan each scored twice for Heat Siphon.
Bardine’s 5, St. Joe’s 3
Bardine’s benefited from key runs in the later innings for a recent 5-3 win over St. Joe’s.
Tied 2-2 through four innings, Bardine’s scored two runs in the top of the fifth for a 4-2 margin. Each team plated a run in the sixth as Bardine’s took the game, 5-3.
Luke Bulebosh was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out three batters and issued one free pass. Sam Hochard was the losing pitcher, striking out three and walking one. He was relieved by Cole Short, who also fanned three and walked one.
Tyler Samide was 2 for 3 on the day for Bardine’s. He scored once, along with teammates Pickle Burkett, Owen Smith, and Joey and Vinny Razza. Burkett and Samide each had a double.
Jayden Struble was 2 for 2 with a run scored for St. Joe’s. Short and Carter Urban each scored a run as well. Hochard went for 2 for 3 on the day with a double. Short also tallied a double.
St. Anthony 10, Cooperstown 5
St. Anthony posted six runs in the first inning en route to a 10-5 win Saturday, May 13, over Cooperstown.
St. Anthony had an 8-2 lead before Cooperstown trimmed the margin with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. St. Anthony added insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings for the 10-5 win.
Zach Theys was the winning pitcher for St. Anthony as he struck out four batters and walked five. Aiden Upole came on in relief, striking out three while walking two.
Colton Sanders was the losing pitcher as he issued four free passes. Owen Teslevich came on in relief, striking out four and walking five.
Cason Long scored three runs for St. Anthony while Joey Crimboli scored twice. Upole was 2 for 3 and Ethan Haydo also added two hits for the winners.
Chase Lukon hit a double for Cooperstown. Brennan Borbonus scored twice. Frank Orzehowski was 2 for 4.
Nakles 15, Frontier Club 2
Nakles scored early and often as they invoked the 10-run mercy rule, cruising to a 15-2 win in four innings Saturday, May 13, over Frontier Club.
Nakles scored seven runs out of the gate for a 7-0 lead. They added four runs in the second and another four in the third for the 15-2 win. Frontier Club managed to plate a run in the second and third innings.
Anthony Scarton was the winner pitcher for Nakles. He struck out five while walking two. He was relieved by Dominic Scarton, who fanned four and also walked two.
Kohl Erret took the loss for Frontier Club as he walked two. He was relieved by Blaise Bayus, who fanned three and walked two. Alex Dominick closed out the game as he struck out two and issued two free passes.
Anthony Scarton had a home run and a triple, and scored three times for Nakles. Brady McIlnay and Dominic Scarton doubled. Caden Marsh was 2 for 2 on the day and scored three runs.
Connor Rose hit a double for Frontier Club.
