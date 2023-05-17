The Derry Ukes topped the FOE Eagles by an 18-12 score Monday, May 15, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.

The Ukes held a slim 5-4 lead after four innings of play. The teams posted two runs each in the fifth inning to increase the score to 7-6. After Derry scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 9-6 advantage, FOE plated six runs in the home half of the inning to take a 12-9 lead. Derry responded in a big way in the seventh inning, scoring nine runs to earn an 18-12 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

