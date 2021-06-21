Derry Ukes rallied from an early deficit in a big way during Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action over the weekend.
Derry Ukes scattered 12 runs on 14 hits during a four-inning win against Nakles. Also, St. Joe’s Club broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning and held on to defeat St. Anthony’s by three runs.
Derry Ukes 14,
Nakles 2
Derry Ukes overcame an early deficit against Nakles and rallied for a big 12-run win in four innings. All 10 batters for Derry Ukes recorded at least one hit.
Trailing 2-1 after the first inning, Derry Ukes (8-11) scored six runs in the third and continued to pile them on with seven more runs the fourth.
John Washick and Jake Lloyd each singled twice and combined for five runs to lead Derry Ukes offensively. Anthony Monios, Nolan Plummer, Peyton Gmuer, Alek Skwirut, Parker Zinkham and Will Harry each singled once — combining for seven runs. Ben Gera and Tyler Martin also singled for Derry Ukes.
Anthony Scarton and Daniel Calabrace each singled and scored a run for Nakles (9-9).
Winning pitcher Martin and Lloyd combined to pitch a two-hitter. Martin had two strikeouts and issued four walks. Lloyd fanned three. Casey Rupert took the loss with two strikeouts and two walks.
St. Joe’s Club 5,
St. Anthony’s 2
St. Joe’s Club only needed one inning to score all five of its runs, and it was enough for a three-run win against St. Anthony’s.
Both teams were scoreless after three innings until St. Joe’s Club (11-9) crossed five times in the top of the fourth. St. Anthony’s (8-9) answered with runs in the fourth and sixth but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
St. Joe’s Club was led offensively by Peyton Chismar and Vinny Zaccagnini, who each had a pair of singles and crossed once. Jacob Cramer and Cole Short each doubled, while Jack Jeffery and Mason Beeman also singled. Beeman, Eli Boring and Chad Jones also plated one run apiece.
Landon Kodman collected two doubles and scored a run to guide St. Anthony’s at the plate. Jack Stynchula doubled, while Cason Long and Donovan Trimble each singled. Isaiah Mitchell also scored.
Chismar fanned 11 batters and walked one to earn the mound win. Damian Newsome suffered the loss, striking out one and walking two.
WCOTL
Bowman 8,
Senuta Pro 5
Bowman Land Surveying Co. defeated Senuta Pro Chiropractic, 8-5, in a battle of unbeaten Westmoreland County Old-Timers League teams earlier this week.
Both teams entered the matchup with a 4-0 record.
Bowman (5-0) used a four-run second inning to take a 5-0 lead and held on for the victory. Trailing 7-1, Senuta (4-1) scored four runs over the final three innings and had the bases loaded in the seventh but could not pull out the win.
Lou Pianetti and Scott Bowman each had two hits, combining for three runs, to lead Bowman at the plate. John Boyle doubled with two runs, while Mark Boerio, Al Saiani and Doug Bailey each singled. Boerio crossed twice and Bailey added a run.
Trace Bocan recorded two hits, including a double and a run, to pace Senuta offensively. Ted Geletka, Jerry Faggert, Jeff Greene, Wayne Johnson and Nick Ciocco each singled. Joe Faddish, Jerry Kengersky and Ciocco also scored for Senuta.
Boyle, the winning pitcher, struck out three and walked one. Geletka fanned two and walked three, taking the loss.
———
St. Joe’s 000 500 0 — 5 8 1St. Anthny 000 101 0 — 2 5 5 Doubles: Short, Cramer (SJC); Kodman-2, Stynchula (SA) Strikeouts by: Chismar-11, Jeffery-1 (SJC); Newsome-1, Stynchula-2 (SA) Base on balls by: Chismar-1, Jeffery-0 (SJC); Newsome-2, Stynchula-1 (SA) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Damian Newsome
Derry Ukes 106 700 0 — 14 12 1Nakles 200 000 0 — 2 2 3 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Martin-2, Lloyd-3 (DU); Rupert-2, Chesla-0 (N) Base on balls by: Martin-4, Lloyd-0 (DU); Rupert-2, Chesla-2 (N) Winning pitcher: Tyler Martin Losing pitcher: Casey Rupert
Senuta 001 012 1 — 5 7 1Bowman 140 201 x — 8 8 2 Doubles: Bocan (S); J Boyle (B) Strikeouts by: J Boyle-3, Bengel-0, Bowman-1 (B); Geletka-2, Bocan-4 (S) Base on balls by: Boyle-1, Bengel-0, Bowman-4 (B); Geletka-3, Bocan-2 (S) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Ted Geletka
