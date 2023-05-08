The Derry Ukes scored a run in each of the first three innings to take a 3-0 lead in its Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game Saturday as they handed the Frontier League an 11-1 loss.
The Ukes added two more runs in the bottom of the four and six runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.
Parker Petrosky is credited with the win for the Ukes. He struck out six and walked one.
St. Anthony’s 16, Nakles 0
Ethan Haydo had a homer for St. Anthony’s as it rolled to a 16-0 over Nakles Saturday.
A big eight-run first inning got St. Anthony’s off to a big start.
Zack Theys earned the win, he struck out eight and walked none.
Although FOE went up 1-0 after the top of the first inning, St. Joe’s rallied in the bottom of the first scoring two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
FOE would tie things up at 2-1 in the top of the second inning. St. Joe’s would break the game up in the bottom of the fourth when it added two more runs to take the lead for good. It would add three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth.
Hayden Struble had a double, while Brody Chismar had a triple for St. Joe’s.
Ethan Goughenour had a double for FOE.
Cole Short is credited with the win for St. Joe’s; he struck out seven and walked one.
