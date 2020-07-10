Derry Legion continued its winning ways with a 9-3 victory against host Mount Pleasant during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
Derry has now won two straight and three of its last four games, improving to 5-7 overall and sixth place in the league standings.
The Eagles snapped a four-game losing streak one week ago against Bushy Run, the defending American Legion District 31 champion, but suffered one of their worst defeats of the season last Saturday on the Fourth of July, 10-0, against Latrobe. They have won two straight since, against Yough and Mount Pleasant, but will have to wait and try for their third consecutive victory and fourth win in five games. Four of Derry’s seven losses came by a combined six runs.
Derry is back in action a week from today, 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, against Mount Pleasant again – the team it defeated on Wednesday – in a game currently scheduled for Derry Area High School. After that, it’s three more games remaining in the regular season against Yough, Murrysville and Hempfield East.
Derry took an early lead against Mount Pleasant and pulled away late for the eventual six-run victory. Derry led 3-0 through one inning, but the gap was only two runs, 4-2, through three innings. Derry put up three more runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth, while Mount Pleasant responded with just one run during that time to complete the scoring.
Josh Ulery led the Derry attack with two singles and four runs scored, while Mason Seftas added two hits, including a double and two runs. C.J. Ingmire doubled and scored, while Hank Skirboll also doubled and crossed. Ryan Bushey singled and scored, while Austin Siko tripled for Derry, which put up nine runs on 10 hits.
Ulery also tossed a complete game for the mound win. He allowed three earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts and just two walks.
Joe Shrum guided Mount Pleasant at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run scored. John Wagner and Mason Basinger also singled and scored for Mount Pleasant, which put up three runs on eight hits.
Shrum took the mound loss, giving up seven runs, but just two earned, on seven hits in five innings. He fanned five and walked one.
Bushey started things for Derry in the top of the first when he reached on an error. Ulery drew a walk, and Bushey later scored on a Seftas double. Siko’s triple drove in Ulery and Seftas, giving Derry the early 3-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second, Basinger reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a walk and third following a single. Hunter Tate’s fielder’s choice made it a 3-1 game.
Derry got that run back in the top of the third, as Ulery singled and advanced to third on Andrew Baker’s base knock. Ingmire reached on an error and Ulery scored to give Derry a 4-1 lead.
Mount Pleasant cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the inning, as Wagner singled, advanced to second on a base hit, and third on a sacrifice bunt. Basinger’s single scored Wagner to make it 4-2.
Derry put the game out of reach with a three-run fifth inning. Seftas reached on an error and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Ingmire doubled home Ulery and Seftas, and he later crossed on a passed ball for a 7-2 lead.
Mount Pleasant scored its final run in the bottom of the fifth, as Shrum doubled and later scored on a fly out.
Derry completed the scoring with two runs in the sixth inning. Skirboll reached on an error, moved to second on a base hit and third on a fielder’s choice. Skirboll scored on a balk and Seftas singled home Ulery, who hit into a fielder’s choice earlier in the inning.
Derry Mt. Pleasant ab r h ab r h
Skirboll 4 1 1 O’Conner 4 0 1 Bushey 5 1 1 Wagner 4 1 1 Ulery 3 4 2 Shrum 3 1 2 Seftas 4 2 2 Kitz 1 0 0 Siko 3 0 1 Alakson 4 0 1 Baker 2 0 1 Yester 4 0 1 Stump 1 0 0 Basinger 2 1 1 Watson 1 0 1 King 2 0 0 Ingmire 3 1 1 Kubasky 1 0 0 Cecchini 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1 0 0 McDowell 3 0 0 Govern 1 0 1 Ray 1 0 0 Mason 1 0 0 Furman 4 0 0 Tate 1 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Sofranko 2 0 0 Name 0 0 0 Noah 0 0 0
Totals 34 9 10 Totals 31 3 8Derry 301 032 0 — 9 10 4Mt. Pleasant 011 010 0 — 3 8 6 Doubles: Seftas, Ingmire, Skirboll (D); Shrum (MP) Triples: Siko (D) Strikeouts by: Ulery-8 (D); Shrum-5, Kitz-1 (MP) Base on balls by: Ulery-2 (D); Shrum-1, Kitz-1 (MP) Winning pitcher: Josh Ulery Losing pitcher: Joe Shrum
