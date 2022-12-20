The Derry Area swimming/diving teams split a home meet with the Class 2A, Section 5 foe Burrell Monday.
The Derry Area girls team won by a score of 69-65, while boys team fell to Burrell 65-43.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Derry Area swimming/diving teams split a home meet with the Class 2A, Section 5 foe Burrell Monday.
The Derry Area girls team won by a score of 69-65, while boys team fell to Burrell 65-43.
The 200 medley relay team of Kaelyn Washburn, Keegan Roddy, Zoe McInay and Paige King took first place for the Trojans.
In singles competition, Derry's Sophia Doherty finished first in the 200 IM, Regan Repak took first in the 50 freestyle, Chole Buhite got first in the 100 fly, McInay placed first in the 500 Free.
Chaeli Keena scored first place for Derry in the 1-meter dive.
For the Boys, returning WPIAL and PIAA qualifier, Jake Hauser, earned a score of 271.75 in the 1m dive portion of the WPIAL section meet versus Burrell. Avery Haake contributed with a first place finish in the 100 Fly with a time of 1:12.88. The Trojans ultimately fell to the Burrell Bucs 65-43 and will host Connellsville Dec. 22.
The girls varsity swimming and diving team was victorious in a WPIAL Section contest vs.the Burrell Bucs.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.