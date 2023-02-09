Despite many first-place finishes and personal best swims for Derry Area, it just ran short on swimmers and came up short in its 75-56 coed meet with Ellis School Wednesday.
Jake Hauser in diving, Avery Haake in the fly, Cam Humberger in the 500 free and Dylan Cowan 100 breast all took individual first. The 200-free relay team of Cowan, Hauser, Timmy Miller and Haake won in a strong finish by .33 seconds.
