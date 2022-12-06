The Derry Area swim and dive team competed in a nonsection match against Belle Vernon Monday.
The girls team earned an 80-59 win over the Leopards while the boys team fell 69-53.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 10:09 am
The team of Mikah Horwat, Sophia Doherty, Regan Repak and Madi Repak won in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:06.
In individual events, Gianna Gruska came in first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:11. Chole Buhite took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.99. Chaeli Keenan won the one-meter dive with a score of 168.83. Buhite took the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:07. Keegan Roddy won first place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:22.
In the boys match, Jake Hauser took first place in the one-meter dive with a score of 218.33. Chase Marco won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:15. Dylan Cowan took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:21.
In team competition, the team of Avery Haake, Cameron Humberger, Cowan and Marco won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:36 and the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2.00.
