Derry Area blanked host Valley 3-0 in straight sets to score a Class 2A, Section 5 volleyball win Thursday.
Isabella DePalma had seven kills to lead the Lady Trojans, with Emily Berkheimer having six and Madison Repak five.
DePalma also had three aces.
Katie Dunlap had 15 digs to lead Derry. Regan Repak had 23 assists to pace the Trojans, with Mylah O’Hanlon adding 10. Gabrielle Sisak lead with five kills, while Madison Repak, Sophia Mazzoni, and Bailey Legge each added 3. Cassiday Dunlap led in assists with 16 and she had four aces as well.
Burrell 3,
Ligonier Valley 0
Although the Lady Rams fought hard, they fell to Burrell 3-0 in Class 2A, Section 5 contest.
Boys soccer
Greensburg Salem 2, Derry Area 1
The boys varsity soccer team fell to Greensburg Salem 2-1 in a WPIAL Section 2 AA match at Trojan Stadium Thursday. Nate Gray was the lone Trojan scorer. Greensburg Salem’s Taylor Edwards recorded both of the Golden Lions’ points. The Trojans nearly tied the contest by scoring at the end of regulation, but time had expired before the Trojans were able to get the shot off.
Swimming
The Greater Latrobe Junior High swim team recently competed against Woodland Hills. The following are the first-place finishers for GLJHS:
200 medley relay
Girls
A. Riggs, B. Cratty, I. Hough and M. Maiers
200 free
Girls
Beth Cratty
Boys
Anthony. Bush
100 IM
Girls
M. Maiers
50 Free
Boys
Noah Smith
50 Fly
Girls
Izzy Hough
Boys
Austin Akins
50 Back
Girls
M. Maiers
Boys
Will Murphy
50 Breast
Boys
A. Akins
200 Free relay
Girls
K. Lynn, B. Cratty, I. Hough and M. Maiers
Boys
W. Murphy, C. Schafer, A. Akins and N. Smith.
