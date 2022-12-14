Derry Area started off strong, but could not weather the explosive offense of Ben Lane early as it fell 53-44 to visiting Freeport Tuesday in a nonsection game.
The Trojans started the game on a 9-2 run before Freeport’s Lane entered the game and scored seven straight points.
The Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 11 to take a 31-20 lead at the half. Derry Area (3-3) outscored Freeport 18-8 in the third quarter to set the stage for the fourth quarter with Freeport leading 39-38.
The Trojans battled the stingy Yellow Jacket defense despite Gabe Carbonara sitting in foul trouble for nearly five minutes of the second half. Carbonara led Derry Area with 18 points and Nate Papuga scored 13. Gavin Glista had 12 and Lane scored 11 for Freeport. The Lady Trojans and Trojans travel to Greensburg Salem Thursday.
