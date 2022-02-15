Derry Area’s swim teams spilt a home meet with Hollidaysburg on Monday.
The Lady Trojans’ scored a 85-77 exhibition win, while the boys team fell to Hollidaysburg 85-53.
The girls team scored a total of nine first-place finishes.
Sophia Doherty took first place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:05. In the 100-yard freestyle, Gianna Gruska placed first with a time of :59.73.
At the 200-yard IM, Derry’s Regan Repak in 2:33 took first. Mikah Horwat took first with a time of 2:19 in he 200-yard freestyle.
With a time of :26.95, Makenzie Eads won the 50-yard freestyle. Delaney Gordon notched a first-place finish with time of 1:33 in the 100-yard freestyle. In the 500-yard freestyle, Chloe Buhite finished in first with a time of 5:53.
In relay competition, the Derry team of Repak, Eades, Buhite and Keely Siko took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in time of 1:51 and Gruska, Buhite, Repak and Eades finished first in the 200-yard medley relay clocking in at 2:03.
For the boys, the team of Avery Haake, Gavin Bates, Cameron Humberger and Chase Marco took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 4:58.
