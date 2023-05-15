Derry Area softball watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-1 loss to West Shamokin on Thursday.
The Trojans struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing West Shamokin, giving up 12 runs.
West Shamokin opened up scoring in the first inning, when Jordan doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
West Shamokin scored three runs in the sixth inning. West Shamokin scored its runs on a double by Briar McClafferty.
Avery Elkin pitched West Shamokin to victory. The pitcher allowed five hits and one run over six innings, striking out two and walking one.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry. The pitcher went three innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, striking out one and walking one. Rebecca Huss came in relief allowing five runs, three earned.
Derry launched one home run on the day. Sophia Doherty had a homer in the second inning, her fifth of the year.
Derry tallied five hits in the game. Sophia Doherty and Bailey Legge all managed multiple hits for Derry. Legge and Doherty each managed two hits to lead Derry Trojans varsity.
Boys volleyball
Derry Area 3, Deer Lakes 1
Derry Area beat Deer Lakes 3-1. Cam McNichol and Gabe Carbonara each had 10 kills. Ethan Frye and Mason Beeman added 7 kills each. Sabastian Schall had 10 digs.
