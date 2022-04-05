Derry Area softball team watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-1 loss to North Catholic in a Class AAA, Section 1 game on Monday.
Derry Area struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing North Catholic, giving up nine runs.
North Catholic Trojans got things moving in the second inning, when Ravasio singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
North Catholic scored three runs in the sixth inning. The Trojans’ big inning was driven by a single by Koller, an error on a ball put in play by Foley, and a double by Mundy.
Sutton pitched North Catholic to the victory. The ace went seven innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out 13 and walking none.
Maizie Legge took the loss for Derry Area Trojans. The right-hander went three innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three. Rebecca Huss cleaned up striking out 6 in 4 innings.
Derry Area launched one home run on the day. Sophia Doherty had a four-bagger in the fourth inning along with a double.
Doherty led Derry Trojans Varsity with two hits in 3 at-bats. Dettling and Sobota added singles.
North Catholic HS totaled 11 hits in the game. Mundy, Koller, Sutton, and Weisner each collected multiple hits for North Catholic.
–––––
North Catholic Derry ab r h ab r h Sutton 4 2 2 Dettling 3 0 1 Foley 3 2 0 Legge 2 0 0 Koller 5 2 3 DePalma 3 0 0 Weisner 5 2 2 Doherty 2 1 2 Mundy 4 1 3 Doperak 3 0 0 Ravasio 3 0 1 Glick 3 0 0 O’Connor 4 0 0 Sobota 3 0 1 Rhoades 2 0 0 Dunlap 3 0 0 Cullay 3 0 0 Krause 1 0 0 Loucks 1 0 0 Totals 34 9 11 Totals 25 1 4 Derry 000 1000 0 - 1190 North Catholic 223000-x x - 791
Doubles: NC: Koller, Mundy.DA: Doherty.
Triples: NC: Sutton.
Home runs: DA: Doherty.
Strikeouts by: NC: Sutton-13. DA: Legge-3
Winning pitcher: Sutton
Losing pitcher: Maizie Legge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.