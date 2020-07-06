Derry snapped a four-game losing streak on Friday night, prior to the Fourth of July game against rival Latrobe at Legion-Keener Field.
In that game, Ryan Bushey was the hero, leading Derry to a 4-3 victory against Bushy Run on Friday. The game was played at Sloan Field in Blairsville, but Derry was the visiting team.
Derry opened the season with a 2-2 record, falling to Young Township by two runs before defeating Latrobe in a one-run victory. Derry fell to Hempfield East by one run and picked up a five-run win against West Hempfield to even its record.
Then, Derry lost its next four games, as the Eagles’ first four losses total came by a combined six runs, including a one-run defeat against Bushy Run. The next two losses were tougher for Derry, falling by a combined 18 runs against West Hempfield, 14-2, and a 12-6 defeat versus Young Township earlier in the week.
Then, Derry snapped the skid against Bushy Run on Friday.
Bushy Run took an early 2-0 lead and Derry tied the game, 2-2, in the fifth. Derry scored single runs in the sixth and then seventh inning for the eventual one-run victory.
Ryan Bushey paced Derry at the plate with two hits, including a double and a run, while Josh Ulery also singled twice. Hank Skirboll doubled and scored, while Austin Siko also provided a two-bagger for Derry, which put up four runs on eight hits.
Mason Seftas went the distance, giving up three runs — two earned — on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Schropp led Bushy Run with two hits, including a home run, while Lichota and Ritter both singled twice. Scott and Berardi both singled and scored for Bushy Run, which produced three runs on eight hits.
Scott took the loss, allowing two earned runs and five hits in two innings.
Scott singled for Bushy Run in the second inning and stole second. Berardi singled in Scott and later came around on a throwing error, giving Bushy Run an early 2-0 lead.
In the top of the fifth, Matt McDowell and Siko drew walks and McDowell stole third. Skirboll doubled in McDowell and Bushey later doubled home Skirboll to tie the game.
Derry took the lead for good in the sixth inning.
C.J. Ingmire singled and Braden Mickinak hit into a fielder’s choice where both runners were safe. McDowell sacrificed the runners with a bunt and a Siko ground out put Derry in front.
Derry scored the eventual winning run in the top of the seventh.
Bushey and Ulery singled and both runners eventually reached second and third. Mickinak was batting with two outs and a 2-1 count when Bushey stole home, sliding head first under the tag for Derry’s fourth and deciding run.
Schropp’s home run pulled Bushy Run closer, but it couldn’t complete the comeback.
Derry is back in action, 6 p.m. Tuesday against Yough at Sutersville Ball Field. Derry will be home against Mount Pleasant at Sloan Field in Blairsville, 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Derry Bushy Run ab r h ab r h
Skirboll 4 1 1 Baccari 4 0 0 Bushey 3 1 2 Schropp 4 1 2 Ulery 4 0 2 Kuzinsky 4 0 0 Seftas 4 0 0 Scott 4 1 1 Ingmire 4 0 1 Chrise 0 0 0 Mickinak 3 1 0 Berardi 4 1 1 McDowell 2 1 0 Kuszinsky 3 0 0 Siko 2 0 1 Lichota 2 0 2 Ray 0 0 0 Ritter 3 0 2 Staats 2 0 0 Boehm 2 0 0 Baker 1 0 1
Totals 29 4 8 Totals 30 3 8Derry 000 021 1 — 4 8 2Bushy Run 020 000 1 — 3 8 1 Doubles: Skirboll, Siko, Bushey (D) Home Run:Schropp (BR) Strikeouts by: Seftas-7 (D); Kuzinsky-7, Boehm-0, Scott-0, Chrise-0 (BR) Base on balls by: Seftas-1 (D); Kuzinsky-1, Boehm-2, Scott-0, Chrise-1 (BR) Winning pitcher: Mason Seftas Losing pitcher: Kuzinsky
